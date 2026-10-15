We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60%.

Friday, 16 October 2026 · 16:30 IST · Polokwane Cricket Club, Polokwane · CSA Pro20

Our toss call for Limpopo vs Eastern Cape Iinyathi is bat first at 60%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bat first — 60%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to batting first)

No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local): conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

Captains have batted first here. 2 of 2 toss winners have batted at Polokwane Cricket Club since 2026 (100%). (points to batting first)

18+ only. We may earn a commission if you sign up.

Up to ₹1,001 extra on your first Rs9 deposit

How we made this Limpopo vs Eastern Cape Iinyathi toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the venue pattern model.

Toss prediction page launched 15 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Limpopo vs Eastern Cape Iinyathi match preview.