Toss predictions
AUSCH v WICH Bowl first 60% 16/10 21:00 IST HH-W v PS-W Bowl first 72% 17/10 04:30 IST SS-W v AS-W Bowl first 68% 17/10 09:00 IST CAN v NEP Bat first 58% 17/10 11:30 IST IND v WI Bowl first 80% 17/10 19:00 IST

Limpopo vs Eastern Cape Iinyathi Toss Prediction (LIM vs ECI)

Our toss call

Bat first 60%

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 327 of 532 right →

Best odds · match winner

Limpopo   2.41 DafaBetEastern Cape Iinyathi ★ Our pick 1.57 DafaBet
LIMECI
DafaBet2.411.57
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Friday, 16 October 2026 · 16:30 IST · Polokwane Cricket Club, Polokwane · CSA Pro20

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 40% Bat first 60%
  • Captains have batted first here. 2 of 2 toss winners have batted at Polokwane Cricket Club since 2026 (100%).(points to batting first)
  • No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
  • Our call: bat first — 60%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to batting first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

Our toss call for Limpopo vs Eastern Cape Iinyathi is bat first at 60%.

Start time and conditions at Polokwane Cricket Club

Start: 11:00 UTC · 13:00 local time (day match).

How we made this Limpopo vs Eastern Cape Iinyathi toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the venue pattern model.

Toss prediction page launched 15 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Limpopo vs Eastern Cape Iinyathi match preview.

Limpopo vs Eastern Cape Iinyathi match prediction →

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LIM vs ECI toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the LIM vs ECI toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in LIM vs ECI?

We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at Polokwane Cricket Club, Polokwane. It is the toss call in our Limpopo vs Eastern Cape Iinyathi match prediction.

How does the toss affect the LIM vs ECI match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →