Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction (BAN vs ZIM)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 65%.
Best odds · match winner
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Why bat first here
- Captains bat first here. 3 of 3 toss winners have batted at Sheikh Zayed Stadium since 2024 (100%).
- No dew. Afternoon start (15:30 local): conditions hold for both innings.
- Forecast: 35°C · humidity 56% · clear skies.
- Our call: bat first — 65%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.
From our match preview
The toss is the angle: we expect the toss winner to bat first.
Last 3 tosses at Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2024-10-07
|Ireland
|Bat
|Ireland
|No
|2024-10-04
|South Africa
|Bat
|South Africa
|No
|2024-10-02
|South Africa
|Bat
|South Africa
|No
Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Start time and conditions at Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Start: 11:30 UTC · 15:30 local time (afternoon match).
Forecast at the start: 35°C · humidity 56% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-17 09:08 UTC.
How we made this Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we predict toss decisions.
Toss prediction page launched 17 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match preview.
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BAN vs ZIM toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the BAN vs ZIM toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in BAN vs ZIM?
We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. It is the toss call in our Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match prediction.
How does the toss affect the BAN vs ZIM match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →