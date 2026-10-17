We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 65%.

Saturday, 17 October 2026 · 17:00 IST · Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium · UAE Tri-Series

The toss is the angle: we expect the toss winner to bat first.

Our call: bat first — 65%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

Captains bat first here. 3 of 3 toss winners have batted at Sheikh Zayed Stadium since 2024 (100%).

Backing the toss winner or the match result? Open the account before the toss so the bonus is there when the market moves.

How we made this Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we predict toss decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 17 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match preview.