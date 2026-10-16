We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 58%.

Saturday, 17 October 2026 · 11:00 IST · Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) · League 2

Our call: bat first — 58%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

Batting first wins here. Only 5 of 15 chasing sides have won (33.3%).

Captains have fielded here. 11 of 15 toss winners have fielded at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) since 2024 (73%).

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How we made this Canada vs Nepal toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction approach.

Toss prediction page launched 16 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Canada vs Nepal match preview.