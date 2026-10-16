Canada vs Nepal Toss Prediction (CAN vs NEP)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 58%.
Best odds · match winner
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Why bat first here
- Captains have fielded here. 11 of 15 toss winners have fielded at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) since 2024 (73%).
- No dew. Daytime start (10:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.
- Batting first wins here. Only 5 of 15 chasing sides have won (33.3%).
- Our call: bat first — 58%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bat first.
Last 10 tosses at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1)
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2026-10-13
|Nepal
|Bat
|Nepal
|No
|2026-10-11
|Canada
|Field
|Nepal
|No
|2026-10-09
|Oman
|Bat
|Oman
|No
|2025-02-18
|Oman
|Field
|United States of America
|No
|2025-02-16
|Namibia
|Bat
|Oman
|Yes
|2025-02-14
|Namibia
|Field
|United States of America
|No
|2025-02-12
|United States of America
|Bat
|Oman
|Yes
|2025-02-10
|Oman
|Field
|Namibia
|No
|2025-02-08
|Namibia
|Field
|United States of America
|No
|2024-11-11
|Netherlands
|Field
|Oman
|No
Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1)?
In 15 decided men's one-day matches here, the side batting second won 5 (33.3%).
Start: 06:00 UTC · 10:00 local time (day match).
How we made this Canada vs Nepal toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction approach.
Toss prediction page launched 16 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Canada vs Nepal match preview.
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CAN vs NEP toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the CAN vs NEP toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in CAN vs NEP?
We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1). It is the toss call in our Canada vs Nepal match prediction.
How does the toss affect the CAN vs NEP match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →