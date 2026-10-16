We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 68%.

Saturday, 17 October 2026 · 09:00 IST · Blacktown International Sportspark 1, Sydney · Spring Challenge

We expect the toss winner to field first at Blacktown International Sportspark 1, and we put that chance at 68%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 68%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins about half the time here (7 of 14). (points neither way)

No dew. Daytime start (14:30 local): conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

Both sides like to bowl first. Sydney Sixers Women have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won; Adelaide Strikers Women have fielded in 9 of their last 10 tosses won. (points to bowling first)

Captains bowl first here. 10 of 15 toss winners have fielded at Blacktown International Sportspark in 2017–2022 (67%). (points to bowling first)

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How we made this Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the data behind our toss calls.

Toss prediction page launched 16 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women match preview.