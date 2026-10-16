Toss predictions
AUSCH v WICH Bowl first 60% 16/10 21:00 IST HH-W v PS-W Bowl first 72% 17/10 04:30 IST SS-W v AS-W Bowl first 68% 17/10 09:00 IST CAN v NEP Bat first 58% 17/10 11:30 IST IND v WI Bowl first 80% 17/10 19:00 IST ST-W v PS-W Bowl first 66% 18/10 09:00 IST

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction (SS-W vs AS-W)

Our toss call

Bowl first 68%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 68%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 327 of 533 right →

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Saturday, 17 October 2026 · 09:00 IST · Blacktown International Sportspark 1, Sydney · Spring Challenge

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 68% Bat first 32%
  • Captains bowl first here. 10 of 15 toss winners have fielded at Blacktown International Sportspark in 2017–2022 (67%).(points to bowling first)
  • Both sides like to bowl first. Sydney Sixers Women have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won; Adelaide Strikers Women have fielded in 9 of their last 10 tosses won.(points to bowling first)
  • No dew. Daytime start (14:30 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
  • Forecast: 19°C · humidity 59% · clear skies.(points neither way)
  • Chasing wins about half the time here (7 of 14).(points neither way)
  • Our call: bowl first — 68%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field first at Blacktown International Sportspark 1, and we put that chance at 68%.

Last 10 tosses at Blacktown International Sportspark

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2022-10-18Sydney ThunderFieldHobart HurricanesNo
2022-10-17Perth ScorchersFieldPerth ScorchersYes
2022-10-16Sydney ThunderBatPerth ScorchersYes
2022-10-14Sydney ThunderFieldHobart HurricanesNo
2020-11-11Sydney ThunderBatBrisbane HeatYes
2020-11-11Sydney SixersBatPerth ScorchersYes
2020-11-10Melbourne RenegadesFieldHobart HurricanesNo
2020-11-10Melbourne StarsFieldMelbourne StarsYes
2020-11-04Sydney SixersBatSydney SixersNo
2020-11-04Perth ScorchersFieldSydney ThunderNo

Women's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Blacktown International Sportspark?

In 14 decided women's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 7 (50%).

Start: 03:30 UTC · 14:30 local time (day match).

Forecast at the start: 19°C · humidity 59% · clear skies

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-16 06:08 UTC.

How we made this Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the data behind our toss calls.

Toss prediction page launched 16 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women match preview.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women match prediction →

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SS-W vs AS-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the SS-W vs AS-W toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in SS-W vs AS-W?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Blacktown International Sportspark 1, Sydney. It is the toss call in our Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women match prediction.

How does the toss affect the SS-W vs AS-W match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →