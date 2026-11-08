Toss predictions
UT v UBL Bowl first 80% 8/11 19:15 IST ARA v RDC Bowl first 82% 8/11 21:30 IST SLU19 v AFGU19 Bowl first 57% 9/11 10:30 IST KAY v POA Bowl first 78% 9/11 12:15 IST CHR v KAG Bowl first 80% 9/11 16:45 IST EE v ARA Bowl first 80% 9/11 19:15 IST UT v RDC Bowl first 83% 9/11 21:30 IST PAKU19 v NPLU19 Bowl first 70% 10/11 10:30 IST HH-W v AS-W Bowl first 80% 10/11 13:40 IST

Karnali Yaks vs Pokhara Avengers Toss Prediction (KAY vs POA)

Our toss call

Bowl first 78%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 78%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

Karnali Yaks ★ Our pick 1.51 1xBetPokhara Avengers   2.52 WinWin
Compare 7 bookmakers
KAYPOA
WinWin1.512.52
Up to 200% first deposit bonus · code MAXIMUS999
Melbet1.512.52
20% weekly cashback · max $100
Megapari1.512.52
Promo code MAXIMUS999
Paripesa1.512.52
130% up to ₹13,000 · code MAXIMUS
PlanBet1.512.52
100% up to ₹10,655
1xBet1.512.52
Up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 free spins
DafaBet1.502.52
Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
Today's cricket odds →
Back Karnali Yaks on BC.Game · UPI deposits from ₹100Bonus 300% at BC.Game · UPI deposits from ₹100

Monday, 9 November 2026 · 12:15 IST · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur · NPL

Match context

Our toss call for Karnali Yaks vs Pokhara Avengers is bowl first (78%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, with a daytime start. The match details and latest forecast below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 78% Bat first 22%
Ground
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Start
9 November, 12:15 IST / 12:30 local
Forecast
22°C · humidity 36% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 8 November, 09:08 UTC.

How we made this Karnali Yaks vs Pokhara Avengers toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see our toss decision framework.

Toss prediction page launched 8 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Karnali Yaks vs Pokhara Avengers match preview.

Karnali Yaks vs Pokhara Avengers match prediction →

Telegram →
Play in Telegram (opens a new tab)

Call this match. Take on our AI.

KAY vs POA toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the KAY vs POA toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to field first. The coin itself is a 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides), so the choice is what this page predicts.

What will the toss winner choose in KAY vs POA?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. It is the toss call in our Karnali Yaks vs Pokhara Avengers match prediction.

How does the toss affect the KAY vs POA match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

Menu