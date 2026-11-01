Wednesday, 4 November 2026 · 13:40 IST · Bellerive Oval, Hobart · WBBL

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How we made this Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see our toss tracking approach.

Toss prediction page launched 1 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match preview.