Toss predictions
HH-W v MR-W Bowl first 80% 4/11 13:40 IST AS-W v BH-W Bowl first 70% 5/11 10:10 IST ST-W v PS-W Bowl first 75% 5/11 13:40 IST MS-W v SS-W Bowl first 70% 6/11 13:40 IST

Dolphins vs Western Province Toss Prediction (DOL vs WP)

Our toss call

Bowl first 72%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 72%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

Dolphins   1.88 DafaBetWestern Province ★ Our pick 2.01 Paripesa
Compare 7 bookmakers
DOLWP
WinWin1.802.01
200% first deposit bonus · code MAXIMUS999
Melbet1.802.01
20% weekly cashback · max $100
Megapari1.802.01
Promo code MAXIMUS999
Paripesa1.802.01
130% up to ₹13,000 · code MAXIMUS
PlanBet1.802.01
100% up to ₹10,655
1xBet1.802.01
Up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 free spins
DafaBet1.881.92
Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
Today's cricket odds →

Tuesday, 3 November 2026 · 21:30 IST · Kingsmead, Durban · CSA Pro20

Match context

Our toss call for Dolphins vs Western Province is bowl first (72%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Kingsmead in Durban, with an evening start. The match details and latest forecast below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 72% Bat first 28%
Ground
Kingsmead, Durban
Start
3 November, 21:30 IST / 18:00 local
Forecast
22°C · humidity 85% · overcast · rainWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2 November, 21:08 UTC.

How we made this Dolphins vs Western Province toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see how our toss predictions work.

Toss prediction page launched 2 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Dolphins vs Western Province match preview.

Dolphins vs Western Province match prediction →

Telegram →
Play in Telegram (opens a new tab)

Call this match. Take on our AI.

DOL vs WP toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the DOL vs WP toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in DOL vs WP?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Kingsmead, Durban. It is the toss call in our Dolphins vs Western Province match prediction.

How does the toss affect the DOL vs WP match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

Menu