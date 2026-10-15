India Women are our pick at 97%.

Our AI model predicts an India Women win over Zimbabwe Women in the 1st T20I at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Friday 16 October 2026, starting at 7:00 pm IST (13:30 UTC). It opens a three-match T20I series, the first bilateral series between the two sides.

Can India Women's Asian Games form carry into Raipur?

India Women come in as Asian Games champions. In the final at Nisshin on 22 September 2026, India Women won the toss, batted and made 216 for 3 in 20 overs, then bowled Sri Lanka Women out for 69 in 15.4 overs to win by 147 runs.

The top order did the damage that day. Smriti Mandhana made 79 off 45 balls against Sri Lanka Women, Richa Ghosh finished unbeaten on 49 off 22 balls, and Shafali Verma struck 48 off 29 balls in that 22 September final.

The spinners then closed it out. Deepti Sharma took 3 for 6 in four overs against Sri Lanka Women, and Shree Charani took 2 for 13 in her four. Before the final, India Women beat Japan Women by eight wickets with 90 balls remaining (18 September) and Bangladesh Women by 114 runs (20 September).

Smriti Mandhana leads India Women in this series, with Shafali Verma as vice-captain, and Harmanpreet Kaur is in the squad of 15. Jemimah Rodrigues misses the series while she recovers from a hamstring injury.

Can Zimbabwe Women recover from their West Indies series?

Zimbabwe Women arrive after a hard home month. West Indies Women beat them by eight wickets at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare on 3 October (43 balls to spare), 5 October (65 balls to spare) and 7 October 2026 (18 balls to spare).

The last of those games was their best effort with the bat. Zimbabwe Women won the toss on 7 October 2026, batted and made 142 for 6, and the chase took 17 overs.

Before that, South Africa Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 80 runs in the 4th T20I on 17 September 2026. Josephine Nkomo captains the touring 15, with allrounders Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano alongside Michelle Mavunga and Loryn Phiri.

Key Matchups: India Women's spin against Zimbabwe Women's allrounders

Deepti Sharma vs Josephine Nkomo: Deepti Sharma took 3 for 6 in four overs in the Asian Games final on 22 September 2026. Josephine Nkomo, Zimbabwe Women's captain and an allrounder, is the wicket India Women will want early in the middle overs.

Shafali Verma vs Beloved Biza: Shafali Verma made 48 off 29 balls against Sri Lanka Women in the Asian Games final on 22 September 2026, and took 2 for 3 in two overs in that game. Beloved Biza, an allrounder in Zimbabwe Women's 15, has the job of slowing her down in the powerplay.

Shree Charani vs Kelis Ndhlovu: Shree Charani took 2 for 13 in four overs in that 22 September 2026 final. Kelis Ndhlovu, another of Zimbabwe Women's allrounders, needs a long innings if they are to beat the 142 for 6 they made on 7 October 2026.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record This tour is the first bilateral series between India Women and Zimbabwe Women: the ICC describes it as the sides' first bilateral international meeting. It starts with three T20Is in Raipur, on 16, 18 and 20 October 2026.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The 1st T20I starts at 7:00 pm IST (13:30 UTC) under lights. Recent T20s here: In men's T20Is, India beat Australia by 20 runs on 1 December 2023, and India beat New Zealand by seven wickets on 23 January 2026. In the IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by two wickets on 10 May 2026, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets on 13 May 2026, fielding first after winning the toss both times.

In men's T20Is, India beat Australia by 20 runs on 1 December 2023, and India beat New Zealand by seven wickets on 23 January 2026. In the IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by two wickets on 10 May 2026, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets on 13 May 2026, fielding first after winning the toss both times. Weather: A clear, humid evening is forecast in Raipur for 16 October 2026, with little chance of rain.

A clear, humid evening is forecast in Raipur for 16 October 2026, with little chance of rain. Toss: Toss call: Field first — the 7:00 pm start and a humid evening bring dew into the second innings, when the ball gets harder to grip; we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 57%. We log every toss call publicly — the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women pick is on the toss page.

Match Analysis: where the 1st T20I will be won and lost

The powerplay is India Women's first chance to settle it. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma made 79 and 48 at the top of the order against Sri Lanka Women on 22 September 2026, and West Indies Women made 143 for 2 in 17 overs against Zimbabwe Women at Harare on 7 October 2026.

Zimbabwe Women's route is a bigger score than last time and the bowling to defend it into the dew. Their 142 for 6 on 7 October 2026 was chased with 18 balls left.

The toss sets the shape. Australia chose to field after winning it here on 1 December 2023, and India did the same against New Zealand on 23 January 2026. Our call is field first, at 57%, because the evening dew favours the side batting second.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction: India Women to Win the 1st T20I

Our AI model gives India Women a 97% chance of winning in Raipur. They won the Asian Games final by 147 runs on 22 September 2026, while Zimbabwe Women lost to West Indies Women on 3, 5 and 7 October 2026.

The match-winner market has this about right: India Women at 1.01 sit just under our fair 1.03, and Zimbabwe Women at 16.00 sit under our fair 35.71. The one branch where a price sits above our line is India Women batting first, where Zimbabwe Women at 16.00 beat our 8.47.