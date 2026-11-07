Toss predictions
KAG v LUL Bowl first 80% 7/11 16:45 IST UBL v YL Bowl first 80% 7/11 17:00 IST RDC v EE Bowl first 80% 7/11 19:15 IST UT v ARA Bowl first 80% 7/11 21:30 IST SS-W v ST-W Bowl first 60% 8/11 08:10 IST UAEU19 v NPLU19 Bowl first 66% 8/11 10:30 IST PS-W v MS-W Bowl first 65% 8/11 11:40 IST NAMW v RWAW Bowl first 52% 8/11 12:00 IST ESTORM v WRS Bowl first 55% 8/11 13:30 IST YL v EE Bowl first 80% 8/11 17:00 IST

Titans vs Dolphins Toss Prediction (TTN vs DOL)

Our toss call

Bat first 57%

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 57%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Sunday, 8 November 2026 · 18:00 IST · SuperSport Park, Centurion · CSA Pro20

Match context

Our toss call for Titans vs Dolphins is bat first (57%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at SuperSport Park in Centurion, with a daytime start. The match details and latest forecast below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 43% Bat first 57%
Ground
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Start
8 November, 18:00 IST / 14:30 local
Forecast
26°C · humidity 58% · partly cloudy · showersWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 7 November, 06:09 UTC.

How we made this Titans vs Dolphins toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see how we forecast the toss decision.

Toss prediction page launched 7 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Titans vs Dolphins match preview.

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TTN vs DOL toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the TTN vs DOL toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bat first. The coin itself is a 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides), so the choice is what this page predicts.

What will the toss winner choose in TTN vs DOL?

We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at SuperSport Park, Centurion. It is the toss call in our Titans vs Dolphins match prediction.

How does the toss affect the TTN vs DOL match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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