Eastern Cape Iinyathi are favourites and the value.

Our AI model predicts Eastern Cape Iinyathi to beat Limpopo with a 66% chance (66.4%) in the CSA Pro20 Cup at Polokwane Cricket Club on Friday 16 October 2026, from 4:30 pm IST (11:00 UTC). The price on the favourite, 1.57, is longer than our fair odds, so the pick and the value sit with the same side.

Eastern Cape Iinyathi is the playing name of Border, and Polokwane is Limpopo's home ground.

Can Ernest Kemm and Don Radebe turn Limpopo's season around?

Warriors beat Limpopo by 35 runs at St George's Park, Gqeberha, on 29 September 2026. Ernest Kemm top-scored for Limpopo with 63 off 48 balls against Warriors that day.

Dolphins beat Limpopo by seven wickets at Polokwane Cricket Club on 4 October 2026. Limpopo won the toss, batted and were bowled out for 91 in 19.4 overs.

Garden Route Badgers (South Western Districts) beat Limpopo by five wickets at the same ground (5 October 2026). Limpopo again won the toss and batted, making 128 for 6. Don Radebe took 2 for 13 in four overs against the Badgers that day.

Northern Cape Heat beat Limpopo by 14 runs (DLS method) at Diamond Oval, Kimberley, on 13 October 2026. Marcello Piedt took 2 for 24 in four overs against Northern Cape Heat that day.

How Kgaudisa Molefe and Ayabulela Gqamane make Eastern Cape Iinyathi favourites

Rain washed out Eastern Cape Iinyathi's opener without a toss (26 September 2026). Eastern Cape Iinyathi (Border) then beat North West Dragons by 13 runs at Buffalo Park on 28 September 2026.

That win was built on the ball. Kgaudisa Molefe took 4 for 17 in four overs against North West Dragons (28 September 2026). Sithembile Langa took 3 for 18 in the same game.

Garden Route Badgers (South Western Districts) beat Eastern Cape Iinyathi (Border) by 39 runs at Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn, on 1 October 2026. Dolphins beat Eastern Cape Iinyathi (Border) by seven wickets at Buffalo Park on 9 October 2026, despite 54 not out off 24 balls from Ayabulela Gqamane.

Lions beat Eastern Cape Iinyathi (Border) by five runs at the Wanderers, Johannesburg, on 13 October 2026. Ayabulela Gqamane took 2 for 20 against Lions that day.

Key Matchups: Kgaudisa Molefe against the Limpopo batting

Kgaudisa Molefe vs Ernest Kemm: Kgaudisa Molefe took 4 for 17 against the Dragons (28 September), and Ernest Kemm made 63 off 48 balls against Warriors (29 September).

Ayabulela Gqamane vs Don Radebe: Ayabulela Gqamane made 54 not out off 24 balls against Dolphins (9 October). Don Radebe's 2 for 13 against the Badgers (5 October) is the spell Limpopo need again.

Marcello Piedt vs Jason Niemand: Marcello Piedt took 2 for 24 against Northern Cape Heat (13 October). Jason Niemand top-scored with 44 off 32 balls against the Dragons (28 September).

🤝 Head-to-Head Record This is the first meeting of the two sides in the 2026-27 CSA Pro20 Cup. Limpopo beat Border by seven runs at Polokwane on 6 March 2024 in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup, and by 17 runs in the semi-final at Polokwane on 3 April 2024. In the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition, Limpopo beat Border by 22 runs on 24 September 2024 and by 28 runs at Polokwane on 8 November 2025. An earlier meeting, on 1 October 2022, was abandoned.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Polokwane Cricket Club, Polokwane: Limpopo's home ground, which staged two games of this competition before 16 October. Pitch: Limpopo were bowled out for 91 batting first against Dolphins (4 October). They made 128 for 6 batting first against the Badgers (5 October), and lost both games.

Limpopo were bowled out for 91 batting first against Dolphins (4 October). They made 128 for 6 batting first against the Badgers (5 October), and lost both games. Start: 4:30 pm IST (11:00 UTC) on Friday 16 October 2026, a day game.

4:30 pm IST (11:00 UTC) on Friday 16 October 2026, a day game. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — Limpopo won the toss and batted here on 4 and 5 October, and Eastern Cape Iinyathi batted after winning the toss against Dolphins (9 October). See our toss analysis for LIM vs ECI, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where this game will be won and lost

The contest turns on Limpopo's batting against the Eastern Cape Iinyathi attack. Limpopo were bowled out for 91 on this ground (4 October), and the Iinyathi bowlers held North West Dragons to 138 for 9 (28 September). If Kgaudisa Molefe and Sithembile Langa bowl as they did against the Dragons, Limpopo will struggle to set a target.

Limpopo's best route is the one that worked against Border at Polokwane on 8 November 2025, a 28-run win. Ernest Kemm with the bat and Don Radebe with the ball give them a chance. Eastern Cape Iinyathi lost to the Badgers, Dolphins and Lions between 1 and 13 October, so a strong start from Limpopo makes this close.

Limpopo vs Eastern Cape Iinyathi Prediction: Eastern Cape Iinyathi to win, and the value

Our AI model makes Eastern Cape Iinyathi 66% favourites. They beat the Dragons by 13 runs (28 September) and lost to Lions by only five runs (13 October).

Limpopo have the head-to-head on their side, but not this season's results. At 1.57, Eastern Cape Iinyathi are longer than our fair odds of 1.51, so the favourite carries a 4.2% edge.