Garden Route Badgers vs Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Warriors predicted to win with 66% probability against Garden Route Badgers
CSA Pro20 Cup
Garden Route Badgers vs Warriorsodds
16 Oct 2026 · 16:30 IST
Match winner: Garden Route Badgers 3.05 at Dafabet; Warriors 1.432 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet; checked 03:20–03:24 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1SWD
|2WRS
|Payout
|1 · Garden Route Badgers 3.05
|2 · Warriors 1.38
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Garden Route Badgers 2.816
|2 · Warriors 1.432
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Garden Route Badgers 2.816
|2 · Warriors 1.432
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Garden Route Badgers 2.816
|2 · Warriors 1.432
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Garden Route Badgers 2.816
|2 · Warriors 1.432
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Garden Route Badgers 2.816
|2 · Warriors 1.432
|Payout94.9%
|Highest
|1 · Garden Route Badgers3.05
|2 · Warriors1.432
|Payout–
1X2: Garden Route Badgers 2.824, Tie 25.00, Warriors 1.436 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet; checked 03:20 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1SWD
|XTie
|2WRS
|Payout
|1 · Garden Route Badgers 2.824
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Warriors 1.436
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Garden Route Badgers 2.824
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Warriors 1.436
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Garden Route Badgers 2.824
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Warriors 1.436
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Garden Route Badgers 2.824
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Warriors 1.436
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Garden Route Badgers 2.824
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Warriors 1.436
|Payout91.7%
Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 52%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Warriors predicted to win with 66% probability against Garden Route Badgers
- • The Badgers beat North West Dragons by six wickets on 10 October 2026, with Janneman Malan 67 not out off 48 balls
- • Warriors held Northern Cape Heat to 83 for 9 and won by seven wickets (8 October 2026)
- • Toss call: field first at 52%, a near-even call
- • Value sits with the Badgers, whose price is longer than our fair odds
Warriors are favourites; the Badgers carry the value.
Our AI model predicts Warriors to beat Garden Route Badgers with a 66% chance (65.9%) in the CSA Pro20 Cup at Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn on Friday 16 October 2026, from 4:30 pm IST (11:00 UTC). The value in this match sits with the home side.
Garden Route Badgers is the playing name of South Western Districts, and Oudtshoorn is their home ground.
Can Janneman Malan carry the Badgers again at Oudtshoorn?
Garden Route Badgers (South Western Districts) opened at this ground with a 39-run win over Eastern Cape Iinyathi (Border) on 1 October 2026. They won the toss, batted and made 182 for 4, with Slade van Staden 52 not out off 33 balls. Enathi Kitshini then took 2 for 12 in three overs as Eastern Cape Iinyathi finished on 143 for 9.
Limpopo were next, in Polokwane on 5 October 2026. Limpopo made 128 for 6, and South Western Districts reached 131 for 5 in 19.3 overs to win by five wickets. Janneman Malan top-scored with 46 off 38 balls.
Lions beat Garden Route Badgers (South Western Districts) by 38 runs on 7 October 2026 at Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn. The Badgers won the toss and chose to bowl. Lions made 175 for 1 in 20 overs. Garden Route Badgers made 137 for 7 in 20 overs, with Leo Sadler 53 not out off 35 balls.
The Badgers answered on 10 October 2026. North West Dragons made 149 for 6, Leo Sadler took 4 for 18 in four overs, and the Badgers reached 150 for 4 to win by six wickets. Janneman Malan finished the chase on 67 not out off 48 balls.
How Jordan Hermann and Thomas Kaber make Warriors favourites
Warriors started with a defeat (25 September 2026). They made 128 for 6, and North West Dragons reached 131 for 3 in 15.3 overs to win by seven wickets. JP King made 30 off 29 balls for Warriors.
At St George's Park four days later (29 September 2026), Warriors won the toss, batted and made 175 for 4, with Jordan Hermann scoring 70 off 45 balls. Thomas Kaber then took 4 for 25 in four overs as Limpopo finished on 140 for 8, and Warriors won by 35 runs.
Rain washed out the game against Lions without a toss (4 October 2026). Warriors then beat Northern Cape Heat by seven wickets on 8 October 2026. Matthew Boast took 3 for 15 in four overs for Warriors against Northern Cape Heat on 8 October 2026. Northern Cape Heat made 83 for 9 in 20 overs. Warriors made 88 for 3 in 11 overs, with Jordan Hermann scoring 47 off 29 balls.
Key Matchups: Leo Sadler against the Warriors batting
Leo Sadler vs Jordan Hermann: Leo Sadler took 4 for 18 in four overs against the Dragons (10 October), and Jordan Hermann scored 70 off 45 balls against Limpopo (29 September).
Thomas Kaber vs Janneman Malan: Thomas Kaber's 4 for 25 came against Limpopo (29 September), the side Janneman Malan made 46 off 38 balls against (5 October). Malan finished not out in the chase against the Dragons, and Kaber is the bowler most likely to stop a repeat.
Matthew Boast vs Slade van Staden: Matthew Boast's 3 for 15 against Northern Cape Heat (8 October) set up a seven-wicket win, while Slade van Staden's 52 not out off 33 balls came on this ground against Eastern Cape Iinyathi (1 October).
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
This is the first meeting of Garden Route Badgers and Warriors in the 2026-27 CSA Pro20 Cup, so shared opponents give the clearest comparison.
Against Limpopo, the Badgers won by five wickets (5 October 2026) and Warriors won by 35 runs (29 September 2026). North West Dragons split them: the Dragons beat Warriors by seven wickets (25 September 2026), and the Badgers beat the Dragons by six wickets (10 October 2026).
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn: the Badgers' home ground, which staged two games of this competition before 16 October.
- Pitch: the Badgers made 182 for 4 batting first and beat Eastern Cape Iinyathi by 39 runs (1 October), and Lions made 175 for 1 batting first and beat the Badgers by 38 runs (7 October).
- Start: 4:30 pm IST (11:00 UTC) on Friday 16 October 2026, a day game.
- Toss: Toss call: Field first — a near-even call at 52%. The Badgers batted after winning the toss against Eastern Cape Iinyathi (1 October) and bowled after winning it against Lions (7 October), and Warriors batted after winning the toss against Limpopo (29 September). Our toss prediction for Garden Route Badgers vs Warriors is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.
Match Analysis: where this game will be won and lost
The first six overs decide most of what follows. Warriors lost when North West Dragons knocked off their 128 for 6 in 15.3 overs (25 September), and in their two wins Thomas Kaber (4 for 25 on 29 September) and Matthew Boast (3 for 15 on 8 October) did the damage with the ball. If the Badgers survive that pair, Janneman Malan can anchor the innings, as his 67 not out against North West Dragons showed (10 October).
Our toss call stays field first by the narrowest margin: the bowling of the two sides matters more to our pick than the batting order.
Garden Route Badgers vs Warriors Prediction: Warriors to win, Badgers the value
Our AI model makes Warriors 66% favourites. Warriors beat Limpopo by 35 runs (29 September), with Jordan Hermann making 70, and beat Northern Cape Heat by seven wickets (8 October), with Hermann making 47.
The price tells a different story. At 3.05 the Badgers are longer than our fair odds of 2.93 for a home side that beat the Dragons by six wickets (10 October). Warriors are the likelier winners and the shorter price.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Garden Route Badgers
|34.1%
|29.6%
|3.05
|2.93
|Warriors
|65.9%
|70.4%
|1.38
|1.52
Value on the underdog. Garden Route Badgers at 3.05 sit above our fair odds of 2.93, a 4.0% edge. Warriors at 1.38 are shorter than our fair 1.52, so the favourite is not the value side here. Odds captured on 15 October 2026.
Our model is 4.5 points below the market on Warriors. Here's why. The Badgers have won at home and away this season: by 39 runs against Eastern Cape Iinyathi at Oudtshoorn (1 October), by five wickets at Limpopo (5 October) and by six wickets against the Dragons (10 October). The same Dragons side beat Warriors by seven wickets (25 September). The market's 70.4% on Warriors leaves little room for a home side with that record, and we make it 65.9%.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Garden Route Badgers vs Warriors in the CSA Pro20 Cup?
Our AI model predicts Warriors to beat Garden Route Badgers with a 66% chance (65.9%) at Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn on 16 October 2026. Warriors beat Northern Cape Heat by seven wickets on 8 October 2026, and Jordan Hermann scored 70 off 45 balls against Limpopo in late September.
What is the toss prediction for Garden Route Badgers vs Warriors?
Our toss call for Garden Route Badgers vs Warriors is field first at 52%, a near-even call. At Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn, Garden Route Badgers batted first and beat Eastern Cape Iinyathi on 1 October 2026, and Lions batted first and beat Garden Route Badgers on 7 October 2026.
What are the odds for Garden Route Badgers vs Warriors?
At the time of writing (15 October 2026), Garden Route Badgers are 3.05 and Warriors 1.38 for the match on 16 October 2026. Our fair odds are 2.93 for Garden Route Badgers and 1.52 for Warriors, so the value sits with Garden Route Badgers, a 4.0% edge.
Who are the key players for Garden Route Badgers and Warriors?
For Garden Route Badgers, Janneman Malan made 67 not out off 48 balls against North West Dragons on 10 October 2026, and Leo Sadler took 4 for 18 in four overs in the same game. For Warriors, Jordan Hermann scored 70 off 45 balls and Thomas Kaber took 4 for 25 against Limpopo in late September 2026.
Have Garden Route Badgers and Warriors met in the 2026-27 CSA Pro20 Cup?
No. The match on 16 October 2026 is the first meeting of Garden Route Badgers and Warriors in the 2026-27 CSA Pro20 Cup. Garden Route Badgers beat Limpopo by five wickets (5 October 2026) and Warriors beat Limpopo by 35 runs (29 September 2026); North West Dragons beat Warriors by seven wickets (25 September 2026) and lost to Garden Route Badgers by six wickets (10 October 2026).
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