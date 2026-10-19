Adelaide Strikers Women to beat Perth Scorchers Women.

Our AI model predicts Adelaide Strikers Women to beat Perth Scorchers Women with a 60% win probability in the first semi-final of the T20 Spring Challenge, at Cricket Central, Sydney. The Strikers beat Perth by six wickets when the two sides met in the group stage (13 October 2026).

Can Madeline Penna carry Adelaide Strikers Women into the final?

Adelaide Strikers Women won their four group games, against Perth Scorchers Women, Hobart Hurricanes Women, Sydney Sixers Women and Brisbane Heat Women, between 13 and 18 October 2026. They have won chasing and they have won setting a total.

Madeline Penna scored 70 from 54 balls against Sydney Sixers Women (17 October 2026). The Strikers won that game by 38 runs after posting 143 for 6.

Madeline Penna followed it with 66 off 42 balls against Brisbane Heat Women (18 October 2026). Adelaide's 139 for 6 proved enough. The Heat were bowled out for 129 in 17.5 overs, and the Strikers won by 10 runs.

Eleanor Larosa gives them a second threat with the ball. Eleanor Larosa took 2 for 32 in four overs against Hobart Hurricanes Women on 14 October 2026, when Adelaide won by 29 runs.

Perth Scorchers Women need their batting to fire again

Perth Scorchers Women won two of their four group games. They beat Melbourne Renegades Women with six wickets in hand (12 October 2026). On 17 October 2026, Perth beat the Hurricanes by 30 runs.

Katie Mack set up that second win. Katie Mack hit 70 from 41 balls against Hobart Hurricanes Women (17 October 2026), and Perth posted 166 for 8. In reply, Hobart finished on 136 for 5, with Amy Edgar taking 3 for 20 in four overs on 17 October 2026.

Their last group game went badly. On 18 October 2026, Sydney Thunder Women bowled Perth Scorchers Women out for 92 in 18.2 overs. The Thunder won by eight wickets, reaching 93 for 2 in 13.1 overs.

Perth's batting can score heavily. They made 182 for 8 against Adelaide on 13 October 2026, and the Strikers still got there with four balls left.

Key matchups: Penna, Mack and Hinkley

Madeline Penna vs Lilly Mills: Madeline Penna made 47 not out off 22 balls against Perth Scorchers Women on 13 October 2026. Lilly Mills took 2 for 35 in four overs in that 13 October 2026 game. Perth need Mills to keep Penna quiet this time.

Katie Mack vs Amanda-Jade Wellington: Katie Mack made 51 off 28 balls against Adelaide Strikers Women on 13 October 2026. Amanda-Jade Wellington took 1 for 35 in four overs in that 13 October 2026 game, and the Strikers will want her bowling at Mack early.

Mikayla Hinkley vs Eleanor Larosa: Mikayla Hinkley made 57 off 37 balls against Adelaide Strikers Women on 13 October 2026. She was caught off the bowling of Eleanor Larosa that day. Mikayla Hinkley also scored 39 from 25 balls against Melbourne Renegades Women (12 October 2026).

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Adelaide Strikers Women beat Perth Scorchers Women by six wickets at Bankstown Oval on 13 October 2026, with four balls remaining. Perth made 182 for 8 batting first. Adelaide reached 183 for 4 in 19.2 overs, with Madeline Penna 47 not out. The sides also met in the 2024 Spring Challenge. Adelaide took that game by 15 runs at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide (11 October 2024). The Strikers made 150 for 5. Perth replied with 135 for 9.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Cricket Central, Sydney hosts the first semi-final, starting at 4:30 am IST on Tuesday 20 October 2026 (23:00 UTC on 19 October), a day game. Pitch: Neither side has played at Cricket Central in this Spring Challenge. Their group games were at Bankstown Oval and at the grounds in Blacktown.

Neither side has played at Cricket Central in this Spring Challenge. Their group games were at Bankstown Oval and at the grounds in Blacktown. Weather: A day game, with a 23:00 UTC start.

A day game, with a 23:00 UTC start. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 65%. Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and bowled against Perth on 13 October 2026. Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and batted against Brisbane Heat Women on 18 October 2026. Perth Scorchers Women also chose to bat after winning the toss against Sydney Thunder Women on 18 October 2026. Our full pre-toss reasoning for AS-W vs PS-W — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.

Match Analysis: Adelaide have two ways to win

Adelaide Strikers Women have won both ways. They ran down Perth's 182 for 8 with four balls remaining (13 October 2026). They defended 165 for 5 against the Hurricanes (14 October 2026) and 139 for 6 against the Heat (18 October 2026).

Perth's scores have swung. They made 182 for 8 against the Strikers (13 October 2026) and 166 for 8 against the Hurricanes (17 October 2026). Then Sydney Thunder Women bowled them out for 92 on 18 October 2026.

Perth's route is runs from Katie Mack and Mikayla Hinkley, as against the Hurricanes on 17 October 2026.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women prediction: the Strikers at 60%

We back Adelaide Strikers Women at 59.9%. They beat Perth by six wickets on 13 October 2026, and Madeline Penna made 70 against the Sixers (17 October 2026) and 66 against the Heat (18 October 2026). Perth's last game ended in an eight-wicket defeat to the Thunder on 18 October 2026.

At 1.68, Adelaide Strikers Women sit just above our fair 1.67, a marginal edge. Perth Scorchers Women at 2.19 sit under our fair 2.49. The winner meets the winner of the second semi-final, Sydney Thunder Women v Sydney Sixers Women, in the final.