Afghanistan are our pick at 72%.

Our AI model predicts an Afghanistan win over Zimbabwe in the 2nd Match of the UAE ODI Tri-Series at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday 19 October 2026. Zimbabwe arrive with a 99-run win over Bangladesh at the same ground on 17 October 2026, but Afghanistan beat Bangladesh three times here in October 2025.

Can Afghanistan's spinners repeat their October 2025 sweep in Abu Dhabi?

Afghanistan's most recent ODIs came in Ireland in August 2026. After an abandoned opener at Bready on 5 August, they beat Ireland by 92 runs at Bready on 7 August. Wins by three wickets on 10 August, by 42 runs on 12 August and by six wickets on 15 August 2026 followed, all in Belfast.

In October 2025 Afghanistan swept a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh at this ground. They won by five wickets on 8 October 2025, by 81 runs on 11 October 2025 and by 200 runs on 14 October 2025.

Rashid Khan ran through that series. He took 3 for 38 in 10 overs against Bangladesh on 8 October 2025. In the 11 October 2025 game he took 5 for 17 in 8.3 overs, and in the 14 October 2025 game he took 3 for 12 in six overs.

The batting has a spine too. Ibrahim Zadran made 95 off 140 balls in the 11 October 2025 win and 95 off 111 balls in the 14 October 2025 win. Mohammad Nabi struck 62 off 37 balls in that 14 October game.

Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 99 runs. Can they back it up against Afghanistan?

Zimbabwe opened the tri-series with a 99-run win over Bangladesh on 17 October 2026. They won the toss, batted, and made 271 for 8 in 50 overs. Brendan Taylor made 81 off 101 balls and Craig Ervine 93 off 106 in that innings.

Bangladesh were then bowled out for 172 in 33.4 overs. Brad Evans took 4 for 45 in 6.4 overs on 17 October 2026, and Sikandar Raza and Wellington Masakadza took two wickets each in the same innings.

That result came after a hard month at home. Australia beat Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club by 59 runs on 15 September, by 84 runs on 18 September and by one wicket on 20 September 2026.

Key Matchups: Rashid Khan, Craig Ervine and Brad Evans

Rashid Khan vs Craig Ervine: Craig Ervine made 93 off 106 balls against Bangladesh on 17 October 2026, the anchor of Zimbabwe's total. Rashid Khan took 5 for 17 in 8.3 overs on this ground on 11 October 2025. How Ervine handles the leg-spinner through the middle overs shapes whatever total Zimbabwe set or chase.

Ibrahim Zadran vs Brad Evans: Ibrahim Zadran made 95 off 111 balls here on 14 October 2025. Brad Evans took 4 for 45 in 6.4 overs in Zimbabwe's 17 October 2026 win. If Evans breaks through early again, Afghanistan's middle order has to rebuild.

Sediqullah Atal vs Zimbabwe's attack: Sediqullah Atal made 104 off 128 balls when Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 232 runs at Harare Sports Club on 19 December 2024.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The sides met in a three-match one-day series at Harare Sports Club in December 2024. The first game, on 17 December 2024, ended with no result. Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 232 runs on 19 December 2024. Afghanistan made 286 for 6 in 50 overs that day. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 54 in 17.5 overs. On 21 December 2024 Zimbabwe were bowled out for 127 in 30.1 overs, with AM Ghazanfar taking 5 for 33. Afghanistan reached 131 for 2 in 26.5 overs to win by eight wickets with 139 balls remaining.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan v Zimbabwe is the 2nd Match of the UAE ODI Tri-Series, on Monday 19 October 2026. Ground: Afghanistan bowled Bangladesh out for 109 in 28.3 overs here on 11 October 2025, and for 93 in 27.1 overs three days later.

Afghanistan bowled Bangladesh out for 109 in 28.3 overs here on 11 October 2025, and for 93 in 27.1 overs three days later. Series: Bangladesh are the third team. Afghanistan play Bangladesh on 21 October 2026, and the top two sides meet in the final on 23 October 2026.

Bangladesh are the third team. Afghanistan play Bangladesh on 21 October 2026, and the top two sides meet in the final on 23 October 2026. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — Afghanistan won the toss and batted here on 11 and 14 October 2025, and Zimbabwe won the toss and batted on 17 October 2026; we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 65%. See our public toss call for AFG vs ZIM on the dedicated page.

Match Analysis: where Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe will be won and lost

This game turns on whether Zimbabwe's batters can do against Afghanistan's spinners what Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine did against Bangladesh on 17 October 2026. Rashid Khan's five-wicket haul here in October 2025 is the warning.

The toss matters at this ground. Afghanistan defended totals of 190 and 293 for 9 here, on 11 and 14 October 2025. If Zimbabwe win the toss and bat again, they need a total close to their 271 for 8 and early wickets when Afghanistan reply.

Afghanistan's batting order has depth. Ibrahim Zadran made 95 in both of their batting-first wins here, on 11 and 14 October 2025, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 50 off 76 balls against Bangladesh on 8 October 2025.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Prediction: Afghanistan to start their tri-series with a win

We back Afghanistan at 72%. They beat Zimbabwe in two ODIs in Harare in December 2024 and beat Bangladesh three times on this ground in October 2025. Zimbabwe, at 28%, beat Bangladesh by 99 runs on 17 October 2026 and are no pushover.

Afghanistan are the value side at the best price, and we expect the toss winner to bat first.