Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Match 2 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Afghanistan predicted to win with 72% probability
Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 65%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Afghanistan predicted to win with 72% probability
- • Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 232 runs and by eight wickets in Harare, on 19 and 21 December 2024
- • Zimbabwe opened the tri-series by beating Bangladesh by 99 runs at this ground on 17 October 2026
- • Bat first is our toss call, at 65%
- • Afghanistan at 1.52 are above our fair odds of 1.39, an edge of 9.0%
Afghanistan are our pick at 72%.
Our AI model predicts an Afghanistan win over Zimbabwe in the 2nd Match of the UAE ODI Tri-Series at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday 19 October 2026. Zimbabwe arrive with a 99-run win over Bangladesh at the same ground on 17 October 2026, but Afghanistan beat Bangladesh three times here in October 2025.
Can Afghanistan's spinners repeat their October 2025 sweep in Abu Dhabi?
Afghanistan's most recent ODIs came in Ireland in August 2026. After an abandoned opener at Bready on 5 August, they beat Ireland by 92 runs at Bready on 7 August. Wins by three wickets on 10 August, by 42 runs on 12 August and by six wickets on 15 August 2026 followed, all in Belfast.
In October 2025 Afghanistan swept a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh at this ground. They won by five wickets on 8 October 2025, by 81 runs on 11 October 2025 and by 200 runs on 14 October 2025.
Rashid Khan ran through that series. He took 3 for 38 in 10 overs against Bangladesh on 8 October 2025. In the 11 October 2025 game he took 5 for 17 in 8.3 overs, and in the 14 October 2025 game he took 3 for 12 in six overs.
The batting has a spine too. Ibrahim Zadran made 95 off 140 balls in the 11 October 2025 win and 95 off 111 balls in the 14 October 2025 win. Mohammad Nabi struck 62 off 37 balls in that 14 October game.
Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 99 runs. Can they back it up against Afghanistan?
Zimbabwe opened the tri-series with a 99-run win over Bangladesh on 17 October 2026. They won the toss, batted, and made 271 for 8 in 50 overs. Brendan Taylor made 81 off 101 balls and Craig Ervine 93 off 106 in that innings.
Bangladesh were then bowled out for 172 in 33.4 overs. Brad Evans took 4 for 45 in 6.4 overs on 17 October 2026, and Sikandar Raza and Wellington Masakadza took two wickets each in the same innings.
That result came after a hard month at home. Australia beat Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club by 59 runs on 15 September, by 84 runs on 18 September and by one wicket on 20 September 2026.
Key Matchups: Rashid Khan, Craig Ervine and Brad Evans
Rashid Khan vs Craig Ervine: Craig Ervine made 93 off 106 balls against Bangladesh on 17 October 2026, the anchor of Zimbabwe's total. Rashid Khan took 5 for 17 in 8.3 overs on this ground on 11 October 2025. How Ervine handles the leg-spinner through the middle overs shapes whatever total Zimbabwe set or chase.
Ibrahim Zadran vs Brad Evans: Ibrahim Zadran made 95 off 111 balls here on 14 October 2025. Brad Evans took 4 for 45 in 6.4 overs in Zimbabwe's 17 October 2026 win. If Evans breaks through early again, Afghanistan's middle order has to rebuild.
Sediqullah Atal vs Zimbabwe's attack: Sediqullah Atal made 104 off 128 balls when Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 232 runs at Harare Sports Club on 19 December 2024.
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
The sides met in a three-match one-day series at Harare Sports Club in December 2024. The first game, on 17 December 2024, ended with no result.
Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 232 runs on 19 December 2024. Afghanistan made 286 for 6 in 50 overs that day. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 54 in 17.5 overs.
On 21 December 2024 Zimbabwe were bowled out for 127 in 30.1 overs, with AM Ghazanfar taking 5 for 33. Afghanistan reached 131 for 2 in 26.5 overs to win by eight wickets with 139 balls remaining.
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan v Zimbabwe is the 2nd Match of the UAE ODI Tri-Series, on Monday 19 October 2026.
- Ground: Afghanistan bowled Bangladesh out for 109 in 28.3 overs here on 11 October 2025, and for 93 in 27.1 overs three days later.
- Series: Bangladesh are the third team. Afghanistan play Bangladesh on 21 October 2026, and the top two sides meet in the final on 23 October 2026.
- Toss: Toss call: Bat first — Afghanistan won the toss and batted here on 11 and 14 October 2025, and Zimbabwe won the toss and batted on 17 October 2026; we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 65%. See our public toss call for AFG vs ZIM on the dedicated page.
Match Analysis: where Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe will be won and lost
This game turns on whether Zimbabwe's batters can do against Afghanistan's spinners what Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine did against Bangladesh on 17 October 2026. Rashid Khan's five-wicket haul here in October 2025 is the warning.
The toss matters at this ground. Afghanistan defended totals of 190 and 293 for 9 here, on 11 and 14 October 2025. If Zimbabwe win the toss and bat again, they need a total close to their 271 for 8 and early wickets when Afghanistan reply.
Afghanistan's batting order has depth. Ibrahim Zadran made 95 in both of their batting-first wins here, on 11 and 14 October 2025, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 50 off 76 balls against Bangladesh on 8 October 2025.
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Prediction: Afghanistan to start their tri-series with a win
We back Afghanistan at 72%. They beat Zimbabwe in two ODIs in Harare in December 2024 and beat Bangladesh three times on this ground in October 2025. Zimbabwe, at 28%, beat Bangladesh by 99 runs on 17 October 2026 and are no pushover.
Afghanistan are the value side at the best price, and we expect the toss winner to bat first.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Best Odds
|Fair Odds
|Afghanistan
|72%
|68.3%
|1.52
|1.39
|Zimbabwe
|28%
|31.7%
|2.93
|3.53
Value on Afghanistan. The best price of 1.52 on Afghanistan is above our fair odds of 1.39, an edge of 9.0%. Zimbabwe at 2.93 sit under our fair 3.53. Odds captured on 18 October 2026.
Our model is 3.4 points above the market on Afghanistan. Here's why. The market, with the bookmakers' margin removed, makes Afghanistan 68.3%. Afghanistan won both completed ODIs against Zimbabwe in December 2024, by 232 runs and by eight wickets. On this ground they beat Bangladesh by five wickets, 81 runs and 200 runs in October 2025, while Zimbabwe lost all three ODIs to Australia in September 2026 before their win over Bangladesh.
UAE ODI Tri-Series 2026
Afghanistan vs Zimbabweodds
19 Oct 2026 · 17:00 IST
Match winner: Afghanistan 1.45 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; Zimbabwe 2.93 at Dafabet; checked 14:45 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1AFG
|2ZIM
|Payout
|1 · Afghanistan 1.43
|2 · Zimbabwe 2.93
|Payout96.1%
|1 · Afghanistan 1.45
|2 · Zimbabwe 2.74
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Afghanistan 1.45
|2 · Zimbabwe 2.74
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Afghanistan 1.45
|2 · Zimbabwe 2.74
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Afghanistan 1.45
|2 · Zimbabwe 2.74
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Afghanistan 1.45
|2 · Zimbabwe 2.74
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Afghanistan 1.45
|2 · Zimbabwe 2.74
|Payout95.0%
|Highest
|1 · Afghanistan1.45
|2 · Zimbabwe2.93
|Payout–
1X2: Afghanistan 1.45, Tie 50.00, Zimbabwe 2.75 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 14:45 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1AFG
|XTie
|2ZIM
|Payout
|1 · Afghanistan 1.45
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Zimbabwe 2.75
|Payout93.4%
|1 · Afghanistan 1.45
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Zimbabwe 2.75
|Payout93.4%
|1 · Afghanistan 1.45
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Zimbabwe 2.75
|Payout93.4%
|1 · Afghanistan 1.45
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Zimbabwe 2.75
|Payout93.4%
|1 · Afghanistan 1.45
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Zimbabwe 2.75
|Payout93.4%
|1 · Afghanistan 1.45
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Zimbabwe 2.75
|Payout93.4%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match503.5
|1.60Melbet
|2.13Paripesa
|Afghanistan250.5
|1.85Melbet
|1.811xBet
|Zimbabwe231.5
|1.85Megapari
|1.81Paripesa
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in the UAE ODI Tri-Series 2026?
Our AI model predicts Afghanistan to beat Zimbabwe, with a 72% win probability, in the 2nd Match of the UAE ODI Tri-Series at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on 19 October 2026. Afghanistan won both completed ODIs against Zimbabwe in Harare in December 2024.
What is the toss prediction for Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe?
Our toss call for Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe is bat first, at 65%. Afghanistan won the toss and batted at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on 11 and 14 October 2025, and Zimbabwe won the toss and batted there on 17 October 2026.
What are the best odds for Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe?
At the time of writing, 18 October 2026, the best prices for Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe were 1.52 on Afghanistan and 2.93 on Zimbabwe. Our fair odds are 1.39 and 3.53, so Afghanistan carry an edge of 9.0%.
What happened when Afghanistan played Zimbabwe in ODIs in December 2024?
Afghanistan and Zimbabwe played three ODIs at Harare Sports Club in December 2024. The game on 17 December 2024 ended with no result, Afghanistan won by 232 runs on 19 December and by eight wickets on 21 December 2024.
How did Zimbabwe start the UAE ODI Tri-Series?
Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 99 runs in Abu Dhabi on 17 October 2026, after making 271 for 8 in 50 overs. Craig Ervine top-scored for Zimbabwe with 93 off 106 balls in that game.
How has Afghanistan done at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium?
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh three times at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in October 2025: by five wickets on 8 October, by 81 runs on 11 October and by 200 runs on 14 October 2025. Rashid Khan took 5 for 17 in the 11 October 2025 win.