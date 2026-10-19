Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction (AS-W vs PS-W)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 65%.
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What we know about this toss
- Captains have bowled first here. 3 of 3 toss winners have fielded at Cricket Central in 2023 (100%).(points to bowling first)
- The sides differ. Adelaide Strikers Women have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won; Perth Scorchers Women have batted in 6 of their last 10 tosses won.(points neither way)
- No dew. Daytime start (10:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
- Forecast: 20°C · humidity 68% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Our call: bowl first — 65%. Weighs this ground's toss record, both sides' toss habits, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, as Adelaide did when the sides met on 13 October 2026.
Last 3 tosses at Cricket Central
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2023-11-21
|Sydney Thunder
|Field
|Adelaide Strikers
|No
|2023-11-18
|Sydney Thunder
|Field
|Sydney Thunder
|Yes
|2023-10-26
|Sydney Thunder
|Field
|Sydney Thunder
|Yes
Women's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Start time and conditions at Cricket Central
Start: 23:00 UTC · 10:00 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 20°C · humidity 68% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-19 21:08 UTC.
How we made this Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the venue pattern model.
Toss prediction page launched 19 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women match preview.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women match prediction →
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AS-W vs PS-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the AS-W vs PS-W toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in AS-W vs PS-W?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Cricket Central, Sydney. It is the toss call in our Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women match prediction.
How does the toss affect the AS-W vs PS-W match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →