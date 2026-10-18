Nepal are our pick at 66%.

Our AI model predicts a Nepal win over Oman in this ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 one-day international at Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Nepal won the meeting on the same ground six days earlier by 113 runs.

Can Oman bounce back from defeats by Nepal and Canada?

Oman started the block well. They won the toss against Canada on 9 October 2026, batted, and made 263 all out in 49.1 overs, with Hasnain Ul Wahab scoring 93 off 77 balls and Jatinder Singh 34 off 30.

Hassnain Shah (4 for 33) and Shakeel Ahmed (3 for 25) then bowled Canada out for 222 in 48 overs on 9 October 2026, and Oman won by 41 runs.

The two games since have gone the other way. In the 13 October 2026 game, Oman were bowled out for 150 in 40 overs chasing Nepal's total. Vinayak Shukla made 77 off 83 balls, more than half of it.

Canada then won the toss on 15 October 2026, batted, and made 256 all out in 50 overs, with Hassnain Shah taking 3 for 47 in 10 overs. Oman were then bowled out for 198 in 46.3 overs, and Hammad Mirza's 49 off 86 balls was their top score. Canada won by 58 runs.

Nepal's batting gives them the edge despite the Canada defeat

Nepal arrive off a loss. Canada won the toss on 17 October 2026, batted, and made 256 all out in 50 overs, with Lalit Rajbanshi taking 4 for 39 in 10 overs and Sandeep Lamichhane 3 for 49.

Nepal were all out for 232 in 46 overs, 24 runs short. Arjun Kumal scored 87 off 112 balls against Canada that day, the highest score of Nepal's innings.

The two games before that were wins, both setting the total. Canada won the toss and bowled on 11 October 2026, and Nepal made 235 all out in 50 overs, with Rohit Paudel scoring 101 off 127 balls. Canada were then all out for 211 in 48.4 overs, a 24-run Nepal win.

On 13 October 2026 Nepal won the toss against Oman, batted, and made 263 for 8 in 50 overs, with Rohit Paudel scoring 61 off 67 balls and Arjun Kumal 40 off 59. Karan KC added 40 off 16 balls in that Nepal innings.

Nandan Yadav (3 for 12 in six overs) and Sandeep Lamichhane (3 for 28 in nine overs) then bowled Oman out for 150 in that 13 October game. Nepal have two days of rest before this match, while Oman have had four.

Key Matchups: Rohit Paudel, Vinayak Shukla and Hassnain Shah

Rohit Paudel vs Hassnain Shah: Rohit Paudel scored 101 off 127 balls against Canada (11 October 2026) and 61 off 67 against Oman two days later. Hassnain Shah took 4 for 33 against Canada (9 October 2026), and he is Oman's best answer to Paudel.

Vinayak Shukla vs Nandan Yadav: Vinayak Shukla made 77 off 83 balls against Nepal in the 13 October 2026 game before Nandan Yadav dismissed him. Nandan Yadav finished with 3 for 12 in six overs that day.

Arjun Kumal vs Shakeel Ahmed: Shakeel Ahmed trapped Arjun Kumal lbw for 40 off 59 balls in the 13 October 2026 game, one of his two wickets. Arjun Kumal's next innings was 87 off 112 against Canada (17 October 2026).

Lalit Rajbanshi vs Hasnain Ul Wahab: Hasnain Ul Wahab made 93 off 77 balls against Canada (9 October 2026). Lalit Rajbanshi took 4 for 39 in 10 overs against Canada eight days later.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Oman and Nepal have met in 12 completed one-day internationals, and each side has won six. Oman's most recent win was by 102 runs (DLS method) at Kirtipur on 29 April 2026. Nepal won the next three ODIs between the sides: by 81 runs at Kirtipur (5 May 2026), by 87 runs in Kuala Lumpur (10 September 2026) and by 113 runs here on 13 October 2026. At Al Amerat the record is Nepal 2, Oman 1: Oman won on 14 September 2021, Nepal won five days later, and Nepal won the 13 October 2026 game by 113 runs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. Oman v Nepal is the sixth League 2 game on this ground in October 2026. Ground: The side setting the total has won all five League 2 games here in October 2026: Oman against Canada (9 October), Nepal against Canada (11 October), Nepal against Oman (13 October), Canada against Oman (15 October) and Canada against Nepal (17 October 2026).

The side setting the total has won all five League 2 games here in October 2026: Oman against Canada (9 October), Nepal against Canada (11 October), Nepal against Oman (13 October), Canada against Oman (15 October) and Canada against Nepal (17 October 2026). Totals: The first-innings totals in those five games were 263, 235, 263 for 8, 256 and 256. The chasing sides made 222, 211, 150, 198 and 232.

The first-innings totals in those five games were 263, 235, 263 for 8, 256 and 256. The chasing sides made 222, 211, 150, 198 and 232. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — the toss winner batted in four of the five League 2 games here in October 2026, and the side batting first won all five. We have published our pre-toss call for OMN vs NEP on the toss prediction page.

Match Analysis: where Oman vs Nepal will be won and lost

The first innings has decided every League 2 game on this ground in October 2026. Each of the five winners set the total, and no chasing side passed 232.

That makes the toss the first decision to watch. Canada fielded after winning it against Nepal on 11 October and lost by 24 runs. Canada then batted after winning it against Oman (15 October) and Nepal (17 October 2026), and won both games. We expect the toss winner to bat first.

Oman's batting is the swing factor. Their totals here in October 2026 were 263, 150 and 198, and only the 263 won a game. To overturn the 113-run defeat they need Hasnain Ul Wahab or Vinayak Shukla to repeat the 93 or the 77 they made earlier in the block.

Oman vs Nepal Prediction: Nepal to finish the block with a win

Our AI model gives Nepal a 66.1% chance of beating Oman in this League 2 match, and the market average has Nepal at 63.8%.

At 1.52, Nepal sit just above our fair odds of 1.51, a marginal edge, while Oman at 2.50 sit below our fair 2.95. Our toss call is bat first.