Auckland are our pick at 52%.

Our AI model predicts Auckland to beat Central Districts at Saxton Oval, Nelson, with a 52% win probability. This is the 7th Match of The Ford Trophy 2026-27, New Zealand's domestic one-day competition, and the start is 3:00 am IST (21:30 UTC). The defending champions have not won yet this season, while Auckland arrive with two wins.

Can the defending champions find their first win?

Central Districts won the 2025-26 Ford Trophy. They beat Canterbury by 6 wickets in the final at the Basin Reserve, Wellington (22 February 2026), making 303 for 4 in 47.5 overs after Canterbury posted 302 for 7.

The new season has gone the other way. Northern Districts won the toss at Saxton Oval and made 403 for 6 (28 October 2026). Central Districts replied with 341 in 44.2 overs and lost by 62 runs. Sam Cassidy made 137 off 93 balls in that reply to Northern Districts (28 October 2026).

Otago then beat them by 29 runs in Dunedin (1 November 2026). Central Districts chose to field in Dunedin and bowled Otago out for 233, with Jake Gibson taking 3 for 39 in 10 overs in that game. Their reply to Otago stopped at 204 in 47.5 overs, despite 74 off 103 balls from captain Tom Bruce.

Will Young, who batted at the top of the order in both of those games, is in New Zealand's squad for the first ODI against India at Eden Park on the same day in New Zealand (4 November 2026), so Central Districts are without him here.

How Auckland's batting built two wins

Auckland opened their season at Eden Park Outer Oval with 361 for 5 against Canterbury (28 October 2026). Captain Sean Solia made 120 off 119 balls in that game. Dale Phillips made 112 off 95 balls against Canterbury in the same innings. Rain cut Canterbury's reply to 46 overs, and Canterbury were all out for 311, so Auckland won by 33 runs on the DLS method.

The second win came with the ball at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (31 October 2026). Auckland won the toss and fielded, and Northern Districts were all out for 167 in 44.4 overs.

Auckland then made 170 for 6 in 33.2 overs and won by 4 wickets with 100 balls remaining. Sean Solia top-scored again with 54 off 77 balls against Northern Districts (31 October 2026).

Key Matchups: Solia, Cassidy and Bruce against the wicket-takers

Sean Solia vs Jake Gibson: Sean Solia made 120 off 119 balls against Canterbury on 28 October and 54 off 77 balls against Northern Districts at Bay Oval on 31 October 2026. Jake Gibson took 3 for 39 in 10 overs for Central Districts against Otago (1 November 2026).

Sam Cassidy vs Angus Olliver: Sam Cassidy made 137 off 93 balls for Central Districts against Northern Districts in Nelson (28 October 2026). Angus Olliver took 3 for 65 in 9.1 overs against Canterbury (28 October 2026) and 3 for 23 in 9.4 overs against Northern Districts (31 October 2026).

Tom Bruce vs Adithya Ashok: Tom Bruce made 74 off 103 balls for Central Districts against Otago in Dunedin (1 November 2026). Adithya Ashok took 3 for 64 in 9 overs against Canterbury (28 October 2026) and 2 for 33 in 10 overs against Northern Districts (31 October 2026) for Auckland.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record This is the first meeting of the 2026-27 season between Central Districts and Auckland. Central Districts won both of their 2025-26 Ford Trophy games against Auckland. Central Districts won the toss and batted at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland (8 November 2025). They made 337 for 5 in 50 overs. Auckland were all out for 201 in 41.3 overs, and Central Districts won by 136 runs. Auckland won the toss and batted at McLean Park, Napier (7 February 2026). Auckland were all out for 163 in 50 overs. Central Districts made 164 for 5 in 39.5 overs and won by 5 wickets.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Saxton Oval, Nelson hosts this 7th Match of the season. Pitch: Northern Districts batted first at Saxton Oval and made 403 for 6 against Central Districts (28 October 2026). Central Districts batted first in Nelson against Canterbury, made 276 for 8 and won by 22 runs (17 February 2026). Rain ended Central Districts v Otago in Nelson after 1.4 overs (13 February 2026).

Northern Districts batted first at Saxton Oval and made 403 for 6 against Central Districts (28 October 2026). Central Districts batted first in Nelson against Canterbury, made 276 for 8 and won by 22 runs (17 February 2026). Rain ended Central Districts v Otago in Nelson after 1.4 overs (13 February 2026). Weather: Open-Meteo and MET Norway forecasts (both fetched 2 November 2026) show an overcast, humid start at about 17°C, with rain likely during the day.

Open-Meteo and MET Norway forecasts (both fetched 2 November 2026) show an overcast, humid start at about 17°C, with rain likely during the day. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner chooses to field at 68%. Five of the six toss winners in The Ford Trophy 2026-27 so far chose to field. Our full pre-toss reasoning for CD vs AUCK — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.

Match Analysis: where Central Districts vs Auckland is won and lost

Auckland's top order is the clearest strength on either side. Sean Solia and Dale Phillips both made hundreds against Canterbury (28 October 2026), and Sean Solia followed with 54 against Northern Districts (31 October 2026). Central Districts need early wickets from Gibson and the new ball.

Central Districts' route is their batting depth. Their 341 in Nelson (28 October 2026) came in 44.2 overs, and Sam Cassidy's 137 came from 93 balls. A big first-innings total would ask far more of Auckland than Northern Districts' 167, which Auckland passed in 33.2 overs (31 October 2026).

Rain is the wild card. Open-Meteo puts the chance of rain at 55% at the start, rising during the day, and the 1st Match of the season was settled on the DLS method after rain cut Canterbury's reply. A shortened game makes the toss and the first innings matter more.

Central Districts vs Auckland prediction: Auckland 52% in a close contest

Our AI model gives Auckland a 52% chance of beating Central Districts at Saxton Oval. The market also makes Auckland favourites, so this is a close game between the in-form side and the defending champions. On the toss, we expect the toss winner to bowl first.