Lumbini Lions are our pick at 58.9%.

Our AI model gives Lumbini Lions a 58.9% chance against Pokhara Avengers in the 13th Match of the Nepal Premier League 2026, at Kirtipur (3 November 2026). Lumbini beat Sudur Paschim Royals by 7 wickets on 26 October 2026. Pokhara lost to Sudur Paschim (28 October 2026) and to Janakpur Bolts (1 November 2026).

Can Kishor Mahato and Sher Malla carry Lumbini's attack again?

Lumbini's season began at Kirtipur against Sudur Paschim Royals (26 October 2026). They won the toss and fielded, and their bowlers did the rest.

Sher Malla took 3 for 11 in four overs against Sudur Paschim that day, 26 October 2026, and was player of the match. Kishor Mahato took 4 for 22 in four overs in the same game. Rohit Paudel, the Lumbini captain, took 1 for 10 in 2.2 overs in that 26 October 2026 win.

Sudur Paschim were all out for 87 in 17.2 overs. The Lions then made 88 for 3 in 9.5 overs and won by 7 wickets, with 61 balls to spare.

D'Arcy Short set up that chase with 40 from 18 balls against Sudur Paschim (26 October 2026). Aasif Sheikh made 32 from 25 balls in that 26 October 2026 chase.

Their 31 October 2026 game against Chitwan Rhinos was abandoned without a toss.

Can Shakib Al Hasan's bowling lift Pokhara Avengers?

Pokhara's season began against the Royals at Kirtipur (28 October 2026). Sudur Paschim won the toss and fielded, and the Avengers made 145 for 7 in 20 overs.

Arjun Gharti made 40 not out from 25 balls in that 28 October 2026 innings. Mahedi Hasan made 32 from 21 balls in the same 28 October 2026 innings. Sudur Paschim reached 148 for 4 in 16.5 overs and won by 6 wickets, with 19 balls left.

Pokhara then met Janakpur Bolts at Kirtipur (1 November 2026). Pokhara won the toss and chose to field, with Kushal Bhurtel as captain.

Shakib Al Hasan took 3 for 15 in four overs against Janakpur on 1 November 2026. Chamika Karunaratne took 2 for 23 in three overs in that 1 November 2026 game. Janakpur still posted 147 for 7.

Bhurtel made 35 from 24 balls in that chase (1 November 2026). Pokhara finished on 138 for 9, and Janakpur won by 9 runs.

Key matchups: D'Arcy Short against Shakib Al Hasan, Kushal Bhurtel against Sher Malla

D'Arcy Short against Shakib Al Hasan: D'Arcy Short made 40 from 18 balls against Sudur Paschim Royals on 26 October 2026. Shakib Al Hasan took 3 for 15 against Janakpur Bolts (1 November 2026). If Shakib holds Short early, Pokhara can slow the Lions down.

Kushal Bhurtel against Sher Malla: Kushal Bhurtel made 35 from 24 balls in the 1 November 2026 game against Janakpur Bolts. Sher Malla took 3 for 11 in the 26 October 2026 win over the Royals. In the 29 November 2025 meeting, Bhurtel was out lbw to Malla for 0 from 1 ball.

Arjun Gharti against Kishor Mahato: Arjun Gharti made 40 not out from 25 balls in the 28 October 2026 defeat by the Royals. Kishor Mahato took 4 for 22 against the same side (26 October 2026). Gharti's hitting late in the innings will test Mahato.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Lumbini Lions beat Pokhara by 3 wickets at Kirtipur on 29 November 2025. Lumbini won the toss and fielded, and Pokhara made 150 for 5 in 20 overs. The Lions reached 151 for 7 in 19.4 overs in that 29 November 2025 game, with 2 balls to spare. Rohit Paudel made 40 from 36 balls in that 29 November 2025 game and was player of the match. Pokhara Avengers won the meeting at Kirtipur on 6 December 2024 by 10 wickets. In the 6 December 2024 game, Lumbini won the toss, batted and made 170 for 5. Pokhara reached 176 for 0 in 16.5 overs in that 6 December 2024 game.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur hosts this 13th Match, a day/night game. Pitch: Sudur Paschim Royals were all out for 87 against Lumbini at Kirtipur on 26 October 2026. Janakpur Bolts made 147 for 7 against Pokhara at Kirtipur on 1 November 2026.

Sudur Paschim Royals were all out for 87 against Lumbini at Kirtipur on 26 October 2026. Janakpur Bolts made 147 for 7 against Pokhara at Kirtipur on 1 November 2026. Start: 4:15 pm IST (10:45 UTC), a day/night game.

4:15 pm IST (10:45 UTC), a day/night game. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we expect the toss winner to field, at 71%. Lumbini fielded after winning the toss against Sudur Paschim at Kirtipur on 26 October 2026. Pokhara fielded after winning it against Janakpur at Kirtipur on 1 November 2026. See our public toss call for LUL vs POA on the dedicated page.

Match analysis: where this game will be won and lost

Lumbini's bowling set the tone in their first game. Malla and Mahato took seven wickets between them as Sudur Paschim were all out for 87 in that 26 October 2026 opener.

Pokhara's batting is the question. They made 145 for 7 against the Royals (28 October 2026) and 138 for 9 against Janakpur (1 November 2026).

If Pokhara bat first, they need 160 or more to make Lumbini work hard. With the ball, Pokhara will lean on Shakib, who took 3 for 15 in the 1 November 2026 game.

Lumbini Lions vs Pokhara Avengers prediction: Lumbini at 58.9%

Our AI model makes Lumbini Lions 58.9% favourites over Pokhara Avengers. The market has Lumbini at 55.5%, so we rate them 3.4 points higher.

Lumbini's 1.71 sits just above our fair odds of 1.70, a marginal edge worth small stakes at most. Pokhara's 2.09 is below their fair 2.43. We expect the toss winner to field first, at 71%.