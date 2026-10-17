The Lions are clear favourites in Johannesburg.

Our AI model predicts the Lions to beat Northern Cape Heat with a 77% chance (76.6%) in the CSA Pro20 Cup at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on Sunday 18 October 2026. The bookmakers make the Lions shorter still, at 1.21, so the small edge sits with the underdog at 4.40.

The Lions have three wins, one defeat and one no-result from their five games this season. Northern Cape Heat won their latest game, against Limpopo on 13 October 2026.

Can the Lions keep winning at The Wanderers?

The Lions beat the Dolphins by eight runs at Kingsmead, Durban, on 27 September 2026. Zubayr Hamza made 66 off 38 balls in their 202 for 4.

North West Dragons beat the Lions by six wickets at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on 2 October 2026. The Lions had made 205 for 5, with Rassie van der Dussen on 46 off 33 balls and Delano Potgieter 39 not out off 15.

The Lions beat Garden Route Badgers (South Western Districts) by 38 runs at Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn, in the 7 October 2026 game. Zubayr Hamza made 70 not out off 51 balls in the Lions' 175 for 1.

Bjorn Fortuin took 3 for 23 in four overs (7 October 2026) as the Badgers finished on 137 for 7.

The Lions beat Eastern Cape Iinyathi (Border) by five runs back at The Wanderers on 13 October 2026. Rassie van der Dussen made 44 off 32 balls in a total of 138 for 8.

Eastern Cape Iinyathi finished on 133 for 6 in reply.

Can Northern Cape Heat build on their first win?

The Dolphins beat Northern Cape Heat by 104 runs at Kingsmead, Durban, on 30 September 2026. The Dolphins made 239 for 5, and Johannes van Dyk took 2 for 52 in four overs.

Northern Cape Heat were bowled out for 135 in 16.4 overs in reply. Nonelela Yikha made 43 off 23 balls against the Dolphins that day.

The Warriors beat Northern Cape Heat by seven wickets at St George's Park, Gqeberha (8 October 2026). The visitors won the toss, batted and made 83 for 9.

Orapeleng Motlhoaring took 2 for 22 in three overs in the Warriors' reply on 8 October 2026.

Northern Cape Heat beat Limpopo by 14 runs (DLS method) at Diamond Oval, Kimberley, on 13 October 2026. Steve Stolk made 89 off 45 balls in their 171 for 6, and Liam Doherty made 39 off 37.

Key Matchups: Northern Cape Heat's best hitters against the Lions' bowlers

Steve Stolk vs Bjorn Fortuin: Steve Stolk made 89 off 45 balls against Limpopo (13 October 2026). Bjorn Fortuin took 3 for 23 in four overs against Garden Route Badgers (7 October 2026).

Zubayr Hamza vs Johannes van Dyk: Zubayr Hamza made 70 not out off 51 balls against Garden Route Badgers (7 October 2026). Johannes van Dyk took 2 for 16 in three overs against Limpopo (13 October 2026).

Rassie van der Dussen vs Orapeleng Motlhoaring: Rassie van der Dussen made 44 off 32 balls against Eastern Cape Iinyathi (13 October 2026). Orapeleng Motlhoaring took 2 for 22 in three overs against the Warriors (8 October 2026).

🤝 Head-to-Head Record This season's results against the same opponents give the clearest comparison. The Lions beat the Dolphins by eight runs (27 September 2026), and the Dolphins beat Northern Cape Heat by 104 runs (30 September 2026). The Warriors beat Northern Cape Heat by seven wickets (8 October 2026), while the Lions' game with the Warriors (4 October 2026) was abandoned. The Lions beat Eastern Cape Iinyathi by five runs (13 October 2026). Northern Cape Heat's game with that side (26 September 2026) was abandoned.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg: the Lions' home ground. Ground: North West Dragons won the toss here on 2 October 2026, fielded and beat the Lions by six wickets. Eastern Cape Iinyathi won it on 13 October 2026, fielded and lost to the Lions by five runs.

North West Dragons won the toss here on 2 October 2026, fielded and beat the Lions by six wickets. Eastern Cape Iinyathi won it on 13 October 2026, fielded and lost to the Lions by five runs. Start: 4:30 pm IST (11:00 UTC) on Sunday 18 October 2026, a day game.

4:30 pm IST (11:00 UTC) on Sunday 18 October 2026, a day game. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — the Lions batted when they won the toss against the Dolphins (27 September 2026), and Northern Cape Heat batted both times they won it (8 October 2026, 13 October 2026). See the toss prediction for LIO vs NCH, locked in before the toss happens.

Match Analysis: where Northern Cape Heat can make a game of it

The Lions won after setting 202 for 4 (27 September), 175 for 1 (7 October) and 138 for 8 (13 October 2026). They lost after making 205 for 5 against North West Dragons on 2 October 2026.

Northern Cape Heat's batting is the worry. They were bowled out for 135 against the Dolphins (30 September 2026), and they made 83 for 9 against the Warriors (8 October 2026).

The improvement came in the Limpopo game. Steve Stolk's 89 off 45 balls took Northern Cape Heat to 171 for 6, their best total of the season, and they won by 14 runs on 13 October 2026.

Lions vs Northern Cape Heat Prediction: the Lions at home

Our AI model makes the Lions 77% favourites at The Wanderers. The bookmakers have them as clear favourites too, at 1.21.

At 1.21, the Lions are shorter than our fair odds of 1.31. Northern Cape Heat at 4.40 sit above our fair 4.27, a marginal 2.96% edge on the underdog.