Lions vs Northern Cape Heat Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Lions predicted to win with 77% probability
Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 57%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Lions predicted to win with 77% probability
- • The Lions have three wins, one defeat and one no-result from five games this season
- • Steve Stolk made 89 off 45 balls against Limpopo (13 October 2026)
- • Toss call: bat first at 57%
- • The bookmakers make the Lions shorter than we do, so the small edge sits with Northern Cape Heat
The Lions are clear favourites in Johannesburg.
Our AI model predicts the Lions to beat Northern Cape Heat with a 77% chance (76.6%) in the CSA Pro20 Cup at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on Sunday 18 October 2026. The bookmakers make the Lions shorter still, at 1.21, so the small edge sits with the underdog at 4.40.
The Lions have three wins, one defeat and one no-result from their five games this season. Northern Cape Heat won their latest game, against Limpopo on 13 October 2026.
Can the Lions keep winning at The Wanderers?
The Lions beat the Dolphins by eight runs at Kingsmead, Durban, on 27 September 2026. Zubayr Hamza made 66 off 38 balls in their 202 for 4.
North West Dragons beat the Lions by six wickets at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on 2 October 2026. The Lions had made 205 for 5, with Rassie van der Dussen on 46 off 33 balls and Delano Potgieter 39 not out off 15.
The Lions beat Garden Route Badgers (South Western Districts) by 38 runs at Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn, in the 7 October 2026 game. Zubayr Hamza made 70 not out off 51 balls in the Lions' 175 for 1.
Bjorn Fortuin took 3 for 23 in four overs (7 October 2026) as the Badgers finished on 137 for 7.
The Lions beat Eastern Cape Iinyathi (Border) by five runs back at The Wanderers on 13 October 2026. Rassie van der Dussen made 44 off 32 balls in a total of 138 for 8.
Eastern Cape Iinyathi finished on 133 for 6 in reply.
Can Northern Cape Heat build on their first win?
The Dolphins beat Northern Cape Heat by 104 runs at Kingsmead, Durban, on 30 September 2026. The Dolphins made 239 for 5, and Johannes van Dyk took 2 for 52 in four overs.
Northern Cape Heat were bowled out for 135 in 16.4 overs in reply. Nonelela Yikha made 43 off 23 balls against the Dolphins that day.
The Warriors beat Northern Cape Heat by seven wickets at St George's Park, Gqeberha (8 October 2026). The visitors won the toss, batted and made 83 for 9.
Orapeleng Motlhoaring took 2 for 22 in three overs in the Warriors' reply on 8 October 2026.
Northern Cape Heat beat Limpopo by 14 runs (DLS method) at Diamond Oval, Kimberley, on 13 October 2026. Steve Stolk made 89 off 45 balls in their 171 for 6, and Liam Doherty made 39 off 37.
Key Matchups: Northern Cape Heat's best hitters against the Lions' bowlers
Steve Stolk vs Bjorn Fortuin: Steve Stolk made 89 off 45 balls against Limpopo (13 October 2026). Bjorn Fortuin took 3 for 23 in four overs against Garden Route Badgers (7 October 2026).
Zubayr Hamza vs Johannes van Dyk: Zubayr Hamza made 70 not out off 51 balls against Garden Route Badgers (7 October 2026). Johannes van Dyk took 2 for 16 in three overs against Limpopo (13 October 2026).
Rassie van der Dussen vs Orapeleng Motlhoaring: Rassie van der Dussen made 44 off 32 balls against Eastern Cape Iinyathi (13 October 2026). Orapeleng Motlhoaring took 2 for 22 in three overs against the Warriors (8 October 2026).
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
This season's results against the same opponents give the clearest comparison.
The Lions beat the Dolphins by eight runs (27 September 2026), and the Dolphins beat Northern Cape Heat by 104 runs (30 September 2026). The Warriors beat Northern Cape Heat by seven wickets (8 October 2026), while the Lions' game with the Warriors (4 October 2026) was abandoned.
The Lions beat Eastern Cape Iinyathi by five runs (13 October 2026). Northern Cape Heat's game with that side (26 September 2026) was abandoned.
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg: the Lions' home ground.
- Ground: North West Dragons won the toss here on 2 October 2026, fielded and beat the Lions by six wickets. Eastern Cape Iinyathi won it on 13 October 2026, fielded and lost to the Lions by five runs.
- Start: 4:30 pm IST (11:00 UTC) on Sunday 18 October 2026, a day game.
- Toss: Toss call: Bat first — the Lions batted when they won the toss against the Dolphins (27 September 2026), and Northern Cape Heat batted both times they won it (8 October 2026, 13 October 2026). See the toss prediction for LIO vs NCH, locked in before the toss happens.
Match Analysis: where Northern Cape Heat can make a game of it
The Lions won after setting 202 for 4 (27 September), 175 for 1 (7 October) and 138 for 8 (13 October 2026). They lost after making 205 for 5 against North West Dragons on 2 October 2026.
Northern Cape Heat's batting is the worry. They were bowled out for 135 against the Dolphins (30 September 2026), and they made 83 for 9 against the Warriors (8 October 2026).
The improvement came in the Limpopo game. Steve Stolk's 89 off 45 balls took Northern Cape Heat to 171 for 6, their best total of the season, and they won by 14 runs on 13 October 2026.
Lions vs Northern Cape Heat Prediction: the Lions at home
Our AI model makes the Lions 77% favourites at The Wanderers. The bookmakers have them as clear favourites too, at 1.21.
At 1.21, the Lions are shorter than our fair odds of 1.31. Northern Cape Heat at 4.40 sit above our fair 4.27, a marginal 2.96% edge on the underdog.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Lions
|76.6%
|80.9%
|1.21
|1.31
|Northern Cape Heat
|23.4%
|19.1%
|4.40
|4.27
A marginal edge on the underdog. Northern Cape Heat at 4.40 sit above our fair odds of 4.27, a 2.96% edge. The Lions at 1.21 are shorter than our fair 1.31, so the favourite is not the value pick. Odds captured on 17 October 2026.
Our model is 4.25 points below the market on the Lions. Here's why. Northern Cape Heat come in off their first win, by 14 runs against Limpopo on 13 October 2026, with Steve Stolk's 89 off 45 balls. The Lions' last game here was a five-run win over Eastern Cape Iinyathi on 13 October 2026, after a total of 138 for 8. North West Dragons won at this ground by six wickets on 2 October 2026, after the Lions had made 205 for 5.
CSA Pro20 Cup
Lions vs Northern Cape Heatodds
18 Oct 2026 · 16:30 IST
Match winner: Lions 1.21, Northern Cape Heat 4.40 at Dafabet; checked 03:27 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1LIO
|2NCH
|Payout
|1 · Lions 1.21
|2 · Northern Cape Heat 4.40
|Payout94.9%
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Lions vs Northern Cape Heat in the CSA Pro20 Cup?
Our AI model predicts the Lions to win with a 77% chance (76.6%) at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on 18 October 2026. The Lions have three wins, one defeat and one no-result from five games this season.
What is the toss prediction for Lions vs Northern Cape Heat?
Our toss call for this match is bat first at 57%. The Lions batted when they won the toss against the Dolphins (27 September 2026), and Northern Cape Heat batted after winning it on 8 October 2026 and 13 October 2026.
What are the odds for Lions vs Northern Cape Heat?
At the time of writing (17 October 2026), the Lions are 1.21 and Northern Cape Heat 4.40 for the match on 18 October 2026. Our fair odds are 1.31 and 4.27, so the value sits with the underdog, a marginal 2.96% edge.
Who are the key players for the Lions and Northern Cape Heat?
For the Lions, Zubayr Hamza made 70 not out off 51 balls against Garden Route Badgers (7 October 2026). For Northern Cape Heat, Steve Stolk made 89 off 45 balls against Limpopo (13 October 2026).
How have the Lions and Northern Cape Heat fared against the same opponents?
The Lions beat the Dolphins by eight runs (27 September 2026), and the Dolphins beat Northern Cape Heat by 104 runs (30 September 2026). The Warriors beat Northern Cape Heat by seven wickets (8 October 2026), while the Lions' game with the Warriors (4 October 2026) was abandoned.
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