India Women to win the 2nd T20I.

Our AI model predicts India Women to beat Zimbabwe Women with a 97% win probability in Raipur on Sunday 18 October 2026, which would put them 2-0 up in the three-match series. The opening game was tighter than the price: India Women got home by four wickets, but only after slipping to 19 for 4 in the fourth over of their reply.

Can India Women's top order avoid another early stumble?

It went wrong quickly against Zimbabwe Women on 16 October 2026. In Raipur, Smriti Mandhana made 9 off 6 balls, Shafali Verma 4 off 2 and Harmanpreet Kaur 1 off 4, and India Women had four down for 19 when Shafali Verma fell.

Depth fixed it. Deepti Sharma hit 49 off 37 balls in that chase and was named Player of the Match. Niki Prasad stayed to the end with 39 not out off 35 balls, and the pair added 82 off 63 balls for the fifth wicket.

The bowling had already done its job in that game. Nandani Sharma took 2 for 11 in four overs and Shree Charani 1 for 14 in four overs against Zimbabwe Women in Raipur. India Women arrive as Asian Games champions: they beat Sri Lanka Women by 147 runs in the final on 22 September 2026. Jemimah Rodrigues misses the series with a hamstring injury.

Zimbabwe Women made India work for it in Raipur

Nyasha Gwanzura is the reason the first game was a contest. She took 3 for 18 in three overs against India Women on 16 October 2026, removing Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma inside the first four overs. Michelle Mavunga added 1 for 19 in three overs, one of them a maiden.

The batting gave them something to bowl at. Kelis Ndhlovu made 42 off 44 balls in Raipur. Sharne Mayers then finished unbeaten on 43 off 33 balls to lift Zimbabwe Women to 114 for 5.

That total was not enough, and Zimbabwe Women came to India short of wins: West Indies Women beat them by eight wickets in three T20Is in Harare (3, 5 and 7 October 2026). To level the series they need a bigger score than in the opening game and the same early wickets.

Key Matchups: Nyasha Gwanzura against India Women's top order

Nyasha Gwanzura vs Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma: Nyasha Gwanzura dismissed both openers in the series opener, Smriti Mandhana caught for 9 and Shafali Verma caught and bowled for 4. If India Women's openers survive her first spell, the chase or the total gets much easier.

Deepti Sharma vs Zimbabwe Women's middle overs: Deepti Sharma's 49 off 37 balls on 16 October 2026 turned 19 for 4 into a winning position. Olinder Chare dismissed her that day, with 1 for 23 in three overs.

Nandani Sharma and Shree Charani vs Sharne Mayers: The two India Women bowlers gave Zimbabwe Women little to hit on 16 October 2026, with 2 for 11 and 1 for 14 in four overs each. Sharne Mayers scored 43 not out off 33 balls in that innings, and she is Zimbabwe Women's best route to a bigger total.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record India Women beat Zimbabwe Women by four wickets in the 1st T20I at Raipur on 16 October 2026, with 26 balls remaining. The ICC describes this October 2026 tour as the first bilateral meeting between the sides. The sides had met twice before, at Potchefstroom in the Women's Quadrangular Series in South Africa. India Women won by nine wickets on 11 May 2017, after bowling Zimbabwe Women out for 93, and by 10 wickets on 19 May 2017, after bowling them out for 98.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The 2nd T20I starts at 7:00 pm IST (13:30 UTC) under lights, at the same ground as the opening game. Pitch: In the 1st T20I here, Zimbabwe Women made 114 for 5 batting first, and India Women passed it in 15.4 overs.

In the 1st T20I here, Zimbabwe Women made 114 for 5 batting first, and India Women passed it in 15.4 overs. Weather: A clear, warm evening is forecast in Raipur for 18 October 2026, about 28°C at the start with humidity rising after dark and little chance of rain.

A clear, warm evening is forecast in Raipur for 18 October 2026, about 28°C at the start with humidity rising after dark and little chance of rain. Toss: Toss call: Field first — the 7:00 pm start and a humid evening bring dew into the second innings, when the ball gets harder to grip; we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%. Our dedicated toss page for this match carries the field-first call, timestamped before the toss.

Match Analysis: where the 2nd T20I will be won and lost

The first four overs of India Women's innings are Zimbabwe Women's best chance. India Women lost four wickets for 19 runs at that stage on 16 October 2026.

For India Women, the job is to repeat the opening win with a calmer start. Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad showed the middle order can absorb a collapse, and India Women still won with 26 balls remaining.

Zimbabwe Women need more runs to defend. A total of 114 for 5 gave their bowlers too little room once the fifth-wicket stand settled, so Kelis Ndhlovu and Sharne Mayers have to bat deeper into the innings.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction: India Women to Win the 2nd T20I

India Women to win, with our AI model at 97.2% and the market in broad agreement. The opening game showed Zimbabwe Women can take early wickets, but India Women's depth and bowling are the bigger edge, and a second win would seal the T20I series with a game to spare.