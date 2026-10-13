Oman are our pick at 54%.

Our AI model predicts an Oman win over Canada in this ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 one-day international at Al Amerat Cricket Ground on 15 October 2026. The sides met on the same ground six days earlier, and Oman won that game by 41 runs on 9 October.

Can Oman recover from a 113-run defeat by Nepal?

Oman come into this game after a heavy loss. Nepal won the toss on the same ground on 13 October 2026, batted, and made 263 for 8. Oman were then dismissed for 150 in 40 overs and lost by 113 runs.

Vinayak Shukla made 77 off 83 balls against Nepal in that 13 October game. Oman never threatened the target of 264.

Four days earlier, against this opponent, Oman looked a different side. They won the toss and batted against Canada on 9 October 2026, and made 263 all out in 49.1 overs. Hasnain Ul Wahab scored 93 off 77 balls against Canada that day.

Jatinder Singh made 34 off 30 balls at the top of the order against Canada (9 October 2026).

Oman's bowlers then finished the job on 9 October. Hassnain Shah took 4 for 33 in 10 overs against Canada, and Shakeel Ahmed took 3 for 25 from his 10 overs against Canada in that game. Canada were all out for 222 in 48 overs.

Nepal have beaten Oman before. In the ACC Men's Premier Cup at Kuala Lumpur on 10 September 2026, Oman fielded after winning the toss and held Nepal to 147 all out. Oman were then dismissed for 60 in 28.1 overs, and Nepal won that game by 87 runs.

Can Aaditya Varadarajan lead Canada's reply?

Canada have lost their two games of this series at this ground: to Oman by 41 runs on 9 October, and to Nepal by 24 runs on 11 October. They need more runs from their top order to turn that around.

Aaditya Varadarajan top-scored for Canada against Oman on 9 October 2026, with 64 off 81 balls. Harsh Thaker made 40 off 53 balls against Oman in that 9 October game, and Canada lost by 41 runs.

Harsh Thaker was also Canada's most dangerous bowler that day. He took 4 for 37 in 7 overs against Oman on 9 October 2026, while Sheel Patel took 2 for 36 from his 10 overs against Oman in the same game.

Canada won the toss and fielded against Nepal on 11 October 2026, and Nepal made 235 all out in 50 overs. Akhil Kumar took 4 for 68 in 10 overs against Nepal that day. Sukhjinder Singh took 3 for 44 from his 10 overs against Nepal (11 October 2026).

The chase then fell away. Aaron Johnson made 44 off 49 balls against Nepal on 11 October 2026, and Akhil Kumar added 30 off 40 balls, but Canada were all out for 211 in 48.4 overs and lost by 24 runs.

Key Matchups: Hasnain Ul Wahab, Hassnain Shah and Harsh Thaker

Hasnain Ul Wahab vs Sheel Patel: Hasnain Ul Wahab made 93 off 77 balls against Canada on 9 October 2026. Sheel Patel bowled 10 overs for 36 runs in that game and bowled Mujibur Ali. If Sheel Patel keeps Hasnain Ul Wahab quiet, Canada can stop Oman reaching a big total.

Aaditya Varadarajan vs Hassnain Shah: Aaditya Varadarajan made 64 off 81 balls against Oman on 9 October 2026. Hassnain Shah took 4 for 33 against Canada in that game. Canada need Aaditya Varadarajan to bat through Hassnain Shah's overs.

Harsh Thaker vs Oman's middle order: Harsh Thaker took 4 for 37 against Oman on 9 October 2026 and also made 40 off 53 balls. He can change this game with bat and ball.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Canada beat Oman twice at King City in September 2024: by 59 runs on 20 September and by five wickets on 26 September. Oman beat Canada twice at Lauderhill in May 2025, by 15 runs on 19 May and by 18 runs on the DLS method on 23 May. Oman then won by 41 runs at Al Amerat on 9 October 2026.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. Oman v Canada is played here on 15 October 2026. Ground: The side batting first won each of the three games of this series here: Oman against Canada (9 October), then Nepal against Canada (11 October) and against Oman (13 October 2026).

The side batting first won each of the three games of this series here: Oman against Canada (9 October), then Nepal against Canada (11 October) and against Oman (13 October 2026). Toss: Toss call: Field first — Canada chose to field after winning the toss here on 11 October 2026. Our toss prediction for Oman vs Canada is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where Oman vs Canada will be won and lost

The first innings has decided all three games of this series at this ground. Oman defended 263 against Canada (9 October), Nepal defended 235 against Canada (11 October), and Nepal defended 263 for 8 against Oman (13 October).

That makes the toss a real angle. Canada fielded when they won it on 11 October and lost, while Oman and Nepal batted after their toss wins and won. We still expect the toss winner to field first, though it is a decision that could go either way.

Oman's batting is the swing factor. The same side made 263 against Canada on 9 October and 150 against Nepal on 13 October 2026. If Hasnain Ul Wahab and Vinayak Shukla both get going, Oman can set Canada a target like the one they missed by 41 runs on 9 October.

Oman vs Canada Prediction: Oman to win the rematch

Our AI model gives Oman a 53.5% chance of beating Canada in this League 2 match, and the market average has Oman at 52.2%.

Oman at 1.80 and Canada at 2.05 both sit below our fair odds of 1.87 and 2.15, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced. The toss is the angle: we expect the toss winner to field first, though the side batting first won each of the three games of this series here (9, 11 and 13 October 2026).