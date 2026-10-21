Nigeria to beat Zambia in Abuja.

Our AI model predicts Nigeria to beat Zambia with a 95% win probability in the sixth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier C 2026, at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1, Abuja. Nigeria opened their campaign with a 160-run win over Gambia on 20 October 2026.

Zambia start this game after a defeat. Uganda beat Zambia by 87 runs at this ground on 20 October 2026, in the first match of the event.

Six teams play each other once at two grounds in Abuja: Nigeria, Gambia, Uganda, Zambia, Lesotho and Mozambique. The top two go through to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final in 2027.

Nigeria made 262 for 1 in their opener

Nigeria chose to bat after winning the toss against Gambia at Oval 2 on 20 October 2026, making 262 for 1 in 20 overs. Selim Salau made 105 not out off 58 balls, and Isaac Danladi made 86 off 48 balls.

Isaac Okpe added 56 not out off 16 balls in that innings against Gambia, and Nigeria lost one wicket in their 20 overs.

Gambia were bowled out for 102 in 17.2 overs in reply, and Nigeria won by 160 runs. Sylvester Okpe took 3 for 26 in three overs against Gambia on 20 October 2026.

Nigeria came to Abuja from the Nigeria Quadrangular T20 Series at Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos. Nigeria beat Ghana by 91 runs there on 26 September 2026, after making 146 for 5 in 20 overs.

Vincent Adewoye took 5 for 11 in four overs against Ghana on 26 September 2026, and Ghana were bowled out for 55 in 13 overs. Nigeria then beat Sierra Leone by 71 runs at the same ground (27 September 2026).

Zambia need a better start than their Uganda game

Uganda batted first against Zambia at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1 on 20 October 2026, making 195 for 6 in 20 overs.

Zambia were bowled out for 108 in 17.3 overs in reply, and Uganda won by 87 runs. Joyeb Chand top-scored for Zambia against Uganda with 38 off 28 balls, and Jakir Patel made 23 off 23 balls.

In August 2026, Zambia played the Malawi Tri-Nation T20I Series at TCA Oval in Blantyre. Zambia beat Malawi by 47 runs there on 15 August 2026, and reached the final.

Zambia batted first in that final against Rwanda on 16 August 2026, making 92 for 9 in 20 overs. Jakir Patel made 22 off 21 balls in that final.

Rwanda reached 93 for 5 in 15.3 overs in reply, and won the final by five wickets with 27 balls remaining.

Key matchups: Joyeb Chand against Nigeria's attack

Joyeb Chand vs Sylvester Okpe: Joyeb Chand made 38 off 28 balls against Uganda on 20 October 2026. Sylvester Okpe took 3 for 26 in three overs against Gambia that day.

Selim Salau vs Soyeb Pendi: Selim Salau made 105 not out off 58 balls against Gambia in Nigeria's 20 October 2026 win. Soyeb Pendi took 2 for 26 in four overs against Nigeria (12 December 2025).

Isaac Danladi vs Zambia's bowlers: Isaac Danladi made 54 off 42 balls against Zambia (8 December 2025). He made 86 off 48 balls against Gambia on 20 October 2026.

Jakir Patel vs Vincent Adewoye: Jakir Patel made 22 off 16 balls against Nigeria (8 December 2025). Vincent Adewoye took 4 for 24 in four overs against Zambia (4 December 2025).

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Nigeria beat Zambia by 19 runs at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1 on 4 December 2025, in the West Africa Trophy. Zambia won the toss and fielded that day, and Nigeria made 138 for 8. Nigeria beat Zambia by 23 runs at the same ground on 8 December 2025, after making 158 for 8 in 20 overs. Nigeria won the West Africa Trophy game between the sides on 12 December 2025 by 26 runs. Nigeria won the toss and batted that day, making 152 for 7.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1, Abuja hosts Zambia v Nigeria, the sixth match of the qualifier, on Wednesday 21 October 2026. Pitch: Uganda batted first against Zambia at this ground on 20 October 2026 and made 195 for 6.

Uganda batted first against Zambia at this ground on 20 October 2026 and made 195 for 6. Weather: A day game in Abuja.

A day game in Abuja. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 72%. Uganda won the toss and batted against Zambia at this ground on 20 October 2026, and Nigeria won the toss and batted against Gambia at Oval 2 the same day. The Zambia vs Nigeria toss page records our call before the toss and updates with the result.

Match Analysis: where Zambia need to beat Nigeria

Zambia's best chance is to keep Nigeria's total down. Soyeb Pendi took 2 for 23 in four overs against Nigeria (4 December 2025), when Nigeria were held to 138 for 8.

That total was still enough for Nigeria that day. Zambia were bowled out for 119 in 19 overs in reply, and Nigeria won by 19 runs.

Zambia's batting also has to last the full 20 overs. Zambia were bowled out for 135 in 19 overs against Nigeria on 8 December 2025. Uganda bowled Zambia out for 108 in 17.3 overs at this ground on 20 October 2026.

Zambia also have to stop more than one Nigeria batter. In the 12 December 2025 game against Zambia, Sylvester Okpe made 44 off 33 balls and Isaac Danladi made 40 off 30 balls.

Zambia vs Nigeria prediction: Nigeria at 95%

We back Nigeria at 95.4%. Nigeria beat Zambia by 26 runs at this ground on 12 December 2025, and opened this qualifier with a 160-run win over Gambia on 20 October 2026.

Both prices sit under our fair odds, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the angle: bat first at 72%. Our model is close to the market here, at 95.4% for Nigeria against an implied 97.0%.