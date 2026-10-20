Afghanistan are our pick at 61%.

Our AI model predicts an Afghanistan win over Bangladesh in the 3rd Match of the UAE ODI Tri-Series at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday 21 October 2026. A win sends Afghanistan into the final on 23 October. Bangladesh, beaten by 99 runs by Zimbabwe in their opener, need a win to stay in contention.

Can Afghanistan's spinners finish the job and reach the final?

Afghanistan opened their tri-series with a 158-run win over Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi (19 October 2026). They won the toss, batted and made 294 in 50 overs.

Sediqullah Atal made 102 off 110 balls against Zimbabwe on 19 October 2026. Ibrahim Zadran made 90 off 96 balls against Zimbabwe in that innings.

Rashid Khan then took 4 for 17 in eight overs (19 October 2026) as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 136 in 38.4 overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi took 2 for 15 in five overs against Zimbabwe in the same game.

Afghanistan's previous one-day games came in Ireland in August 2026. After the 5 August game at Bready was abandoned, they beat Ireland by 92 runs on 7 August, by three wickets on 10 August, by 42 runs on 12 August and by six wickets on 15 August 2026.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh also drew a one-off Test in Abu Dhabi from 9 to 13 October 2026.

Can Bangladesh recover from their 99-run defeat to Zimbabwe?

Bangladesh lost their first game of the tri-series to Zimbabwe by 99 runs. Zimbabwe won the toss, batted and made 271 for 8 in 50 overs (17 October 2026). Taskin Ahmed took 3 for 44 in 10 overs against Zimbabwe in that innings.

Bangladesh were then bowled out for 172 in 33.4 overs. Tanzid Hasan Tamim made their top score, 46 off 38 balls, against Zimbabwe that day.

Bangladesh hope to have Mehidy Hasan Miraz back. He missed the Zimbabwe game with a fever and returned to training two days later (19 October 2026).

Mehidy Hasan Miraz made 60 off 87 balls against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi (8 October 2025). Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 3 for 42 in 10 overs against Afghanistan three days later (11 October 2025).

Key Matchups: Rashid Khan, Ibrahim Zadran and Taskin Ahmed

Rashid Khan vs Towhid Hridoy: Rashid Khan took 5 for 17 in 8.3 overs against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on 11 October 2025. Towhid Hridoy made 56 off 85 balls against Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed (8 October 2025). Bangladesh's middle order has to get through Rashid Khan's spell.

Ibrahim Zadran vs Taskin Ahmed: Ibrahim Zadran made 95 off 140 balls against Bangladesh (11 October 2025). Ibrahim Zadran made 95 off 111 balls against Bangladesh three days later (14 October 2025). Taskin Ahmed took 3 for 44 in 10 overs against Zimbabwe (17 October 2026), and early wickets from him are Bangladesh's best way to keep the target down.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim vs Fazalhaq Farooqi: Tanzid Hasan Tamim made 46 off 38 balls against Zimbabwe (17 October 2026). Fazalhaq Farooqi took 2 for 15 in five overs against Zimbabwe (19 October 2026). The opening exchanges between them set the tone for the Bangladesh innings.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Afghanistan and Bangladesh played three ODIs at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in October 2025, and Afghanistan won each of them. In the first (8 October 2025), Bangladesh were bowled out for 221 in 48.5 overs. Afghanistan reached 226 for 5 in 47.1 overs to win by five wickets. Afghanistan were bowled out for 190 in 44.5 overs in the second game (11 October 2025). Bangladesh were all out for 109 in 28.3 overs in reply, and Afghanistan won by 81 runs. In the third game (14 October 2025) Afghanistan made 293 for 9 in 50 overs. Bangladesh were bowled out for 93 in 27.1 overs, and Afghanistan won by 200 runs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan v Bangladesh is the 3rd Match of the UAE ODI Tri-Series, on Wednesday 21 October 2026. Ground: The side batting first won here on 11 and 14 October 2025, and again in the first two games of this series (17 and 19 October 2026). Afghanistan won the 8 October 2025 game batting second.

The side batting first won here on 11 and 14 October 2025, and again in the first two games of this series (17 and 19 October 2026). Afghanistan won the 8 October 2025 game batting second. Series: Zimbabwe are the third team. Afghanistan reach the 23 October 2026 final with a win, and Bangladesh need a win to stay in contention.

Zimbabwe are the third team. Afghanistan reach the 23 October 2026 final with a win, and Bangladesh need a win to stay in contention. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — Bangladesh won the toss and batted here (8 October 2025), Afghanistan did the same on 11 and 14 October 2025 and on 19 October 2026, and Zimbabwe did so (17 October 2026); we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 55%. Our full pre-toss reasoning for AFG vs BAN — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.

Match Analysis: where Afghanistan vs Bangladesh will be won and lost

This game turns on Bangladesh's batting against Afghanistan's spinners. Afghanistan bowled Bangladesh out for 109 in 28.3 overs on 11 October 2025. Bangladesh were all out for 93 in 27.1 overs against Afghanistan three days later.

The toss matters too. If Bangladesh win it and bat, they need a total far above the 172 they made against Zimbabwe (17 October 2026). If Afghanistan bat first, Bangladesh need early wickets from Taskin Ahmed to keep the chase in reach.

Afghanistan also bat deep. Mohammad Nabi struck 62 off 37 balls against Bangladesh (14 October 2025).

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Prediction: Afghanistan to win and reach the final

We back Afghanistan at 61%. They won the three ODIs against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi in October 2025 and opened this series by beating Zimbabwe by 158 runs. Bangladesh, at 39.5%, lost their opener to Zimbabwe by 99 runs and need this game.

Afghanistan are the value side at 1.72, and we expect the toss winner to bat first.