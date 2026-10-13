Western Province are our pick at 50.3%.

Our AI model predicts a Western Province win over Boland in the CSA Pro20 Cup at Newlands, Cape Town, on Wednesday 14 October 2026, starting 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC). It is a finely balanced contest, and the two sides' first meeting this season.

Western Province's run since the Centurion defeat

Titans beat Western Province by five wickets in the opening game at SuperSport Park, Centurion on 25 September 2026, running down their 186 for 4 in 14.5 overs. Joshua van Heerden made 64 off 37 balls and Edward Moore 62 off 48 in that game.

Daniel Smith's 86 not out off 46 balls then carried Western Province past Knights by five wickets at Newlands on 27 September. Joshua van Heerden's unbeaten 88 from 46 balls saw off South Africa Emerging Players by six wickets in the 4 October game, and Eastern Storm were beaten by nine wickets two days after that, on 6 October.

The latest result came away from home. Western Province defended 136 for 7 against Mpumalanga Rhinos at Uplands College, White River on 10 October 2026, winning by 25 runs after George Linde took 4 for 18 in 3.2 overs.

Gavin Kaplan and Neil Brand have driven Boland's season

Boland beat Knights by five wickets at Boland Park, Paarl on 29 September 2026, with Gavin Kaplan finishing 58 not out off 41 balls. At City Oval, Pietermaritzburg they beat KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers by 63 runs in the 4 October game: Lehan Botha made 54 off 32 balls and Siyabonga Mahima took 4 for 20 in four overs.

The 8 October game against Eastern Storm at Boland Park was tied at 164, Gavin Kaplan's unbeaten 74 from 50 balls carrying the Boland innings, and Boland won the Super Over.

On 11 October Boland beat the Emerging Players by three wickets, reaching 155 for 7 in 16.3 overs, and Neil Brand's 76 off 40 balls set up that win.

Key Matchups: van Heerden, Kaplan and George Linde's overs

Joshua van Heerden vs Siyabonga Mahima: Joshua van Heerden made his 88 not out off 46 balls against the Emerging Players at Newlands on 4 October 2026. Siyabonga Mahima took 4 for 20 in four overs against KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers, also on 4 October 2026.

Gavin Kaplan vs George Linde: At Boland Park Gavin Kaplan made 58 not out off 41 balls against Knights (29 September) and an unbeaten 74 off 50 against Eastern Storm (8 October). George Linde took 4 for 18 in 3.2 overs against Mpumalanga Rhinos on 10 October.

Daniel Smith vs Boland's bowlers: Daniel Smith made 86 not out off 46 balls against Knights at Newlands in the 27 September game. Boland held Knights to 160 for 5 in Paarl two days later, on 29 September.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record This is the first meeting of the two sides in the 2026-27 competition. Boland beat Western Province by 65 runs at Boland Park, Paarl on 4 November 2025, bowling them out for 108 after making 173 for 5. Western Province beat Boland by 63 runs at the same ground on 19 April 2024, and Boland won by five wickets at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on 18 October 2022. Both sides have beaten Knights and the Emerging Players this season. Each beat Knights by five wickets, Western Province at Newlands and Boland in Paarl, and Knights meet Eastern Storm at Mangaung Oval on 14 October (our Knights vs Eastern Storm match preview).

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Newlands, Cape Town is Western Province's home ground in this competition. The game is a night match, starting at 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC). This season here: Newlands has staged three games of this competition, and the side batting second won each one. Knights made 168 for 7 (27 September), South Africa Emerging Players 194 for 4 (4 October) and Eastern Storm 130 for 7 (6 October), and Western Province chased down all three.

Newlands has staged three games of this competition, and the side batting second won each one. Knights made 168 for 7 (27 September), South Africa Emerging Players 194 for 4 (4 October) and Eastern Storm 130 for 7 (6 October), and Western Province chased down all three. Toss: Toss call: Field first — two of the three toss winners at Newlands this season chose to bowl, and we put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 65%. See our public toss call for WP vs BOL on the dedicated page.

Match Analysis: where this match will be won and lost

Western Province batted second and won each of those three Newlands games. If the toss winner bowls, as two of the three did here, they take the chasing role that won each of them.

Two innings stand out from Boland's recent games: Gavin Kaplan's 74 not out against Eastern Storm on 8 October and Neil Brand's 76 off 40 balls against the Emerging Players on 11 October. George Linde took 4 for 18 when Western Province bowled Mpumalanga Rhinos out for 111 in the 10 October game.

Rest is close. Western Province last played on 10 October, four days before this game, and Boland on 11 October, three days earlier.

Western Province vs Boland Prediction: a narrow home edge at Newlands

Our AI model gives Western Province a 50.3% chance of winning, with Boland at 49.7%. Their three wins at Newlands and George Linde's form with the ball give them a narrow edge in a finely balanced game.

The market agrees that Western Province are the side to beat. The toss is the sharper angle: we expect the toss winner to field first.