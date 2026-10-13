Thailand are our pick at 71%.

Our AI model predicts a Thailand win over Bhutan in the 21st Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier A, at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, on Wednesday 14 October 2026, starting 11:30 am IST (06:00 UTC). The two sides have the same record in this qualifier, two wins from five games. When they last met, in Bangkok on 28 February 2026, Bhutan won by 7 runs.

Can Bhutan's batting stand up to a stronger attack?

Bhutan's two wins came in their first three games. They opened with a 27-run win over Myanmar on 5 October, making 119 for 8 as Thinley Jamtsho finished unbeaten on 40 off 27 balls.

Tenjin Rabgey then made 108 off 58 balls against Mongolia in the 8 October game, and Bhutan reached 203 for 5. Tashi Dorji took 4 for 15 in four overs against Mongolia on 8 October, Mongolia were all out for 67 in 15 overs, and Bhutan won by 136 runs.

Against Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait, the batting fell away. Bahrain bowled Bhutan out for 73 in 18.4 overs in the 6 October game and won by 66 runs. Qatar dismissed them for 64 in 15.5 overs on 11 October, winning by nine wickets in 5.4 overs.

Kuwait held Bhutan to 74 for 9 at this ground on 12 October, winning by eight wickets. Namgang Chejay top-scored in all three of those defeats: 26 against Bahrain (6 October), 16 against Qatar (11 October) and 20 against Kuwait (12 October).

How far can Akshaykumar Yadav carry Thailand's batting?

Thailand lost their first three games. Bahrain made 104 for 6 against them on 5 October, winning by 7 runs, with Thailand finishing on 97 for 8. Pattarapol Jirapatananukul top-scored for Thailand with 23 off 25 balls against Bahrain (5 October).

Qatar held Thailand to 76 for 9 in the 6 October game and won by seven wickets in 12.3 overs. Kuwait bowled them out for 60 in 18.3 overs in the 8 October game and won by nine wickets in 7 overs.

Thailand won the two games that followed. They made 196 for 2 against Mongolia on 9 October. Akshaykumar Yadav made 93 not out off 65 balls against Mongolia in that game (9 October), and Mongolia were all out for 13 in 11.3 overs, a 183-run win.

Thailand's bowlers dismissed Myanmar for 52 in 16 overs on 12 October. Thailand won by nine wickets in 9.5 overs, and Akshaykumar Yadav finished on 32 not out off 34 balls against Myanmar (12 October).

Key Matchups: Tenjin Rabgey, Akshaykumar Yadav and the wicket-takers

Tenjin Rabgey vs Phanuphong Thongsa: Tenjin Rabgey made 108 off 58 balls against Mongolia on 8 October 2026. Phanuphong Thongsa took 4 for 13 in four overs against Myanmar on 12 October 2026, and he took 4 for 2 in two overs against Mongolia in the 9 October 2026 game.

Akshaykumar Yadav vs Tashi Dorji: Akshaykumar Yadav made 32 not out off 34 balls against Myanmar on 12 October 2026. Tashi Dorji took 4 for 15 in four overs against Mongolia on 8 October 2026, and Bhutan need wickets from him early if Thailand bat first.

Austin Lazarus vs Thinley Jamtsho: Austin Lazarus made 64 off 53 balls against Bhutan on 26 February 2026, when Thailand won by 60 runs. Thinley Jamtsho took 3 for 4 in one over against Thailand on 28 February 2026, when Bhutan won by 7 runs.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Bhutan and Thailand met twice in February 2026, both times at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok, in the Quadrangular T20I Series in Thailand. In the 26 February 2026 game Bhutan won the toss and chose to bowl. Thailand made 140 for 6, and Bhutan were all out for 80 in 17.1 overs, a 60-run defeat. The sides met again in the third-place play-off (28 February 2026), a 13-over game. Bhutan won the toss, batted and made 86 for 8, then held Thailand to 79 for 9 to win by 7 runs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur staged Bhutan's most recent game, on 12 October 2026. Ground: Kuwait won the toss and chose to bowl against Bhutan here on 12 October 2026, held them to 74 for 9 and won in 4.2 overs.

Kuwait won the toss and chose to bowl against Bhutan here on 12 October 2026, held them to 74 for 9 and won in 4.2 overs. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — Bhutan chose to bat both times they won the toss in this qualifier, against Myanmar (5 October) and Mongolia (8 October). Thailand batted after winning it against Mongolia (9 October) and bowled after winning it against Bahrain (5 October) and Myanmar (12 October). We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60%. See our toss analysis for BTN vs THAI, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where this match will be won and lost

Most of the results against shared opponents favour Thailand on margin. Bahrain beat Thailand by 7 runs (5 October) but Bhutan by 66 runs (6 October). Thailand beat Mongolia by 183 runs (9 October), Bhutan by 136 runs (8 October). Against Myanmar, Thailand won by nine wickets (12 October) and Bhutan by 27 runs (5 October).

The first innings should decide it. If Phanuphong Thongsa strikes early, a Bhutan order that was dismissed for 73 by Bahrain (6 October) and for 64 by Qatar (11 October) could leave a modest target. A long innings from Tenjin Rabgey, who made 108 against Mongolia (8 October), is Bhutan's best route to a total that tests Thailand.

Bhutan vs Thailand Prediction: Thailand favoured, with the value on Bhutan

Our model gives Thailand a 70.5% chance (71%) and Bhutan 29.5%. Thailand's margins against the shared opponents make them favourites. Bhutan won the last meeting, the 28 February 2026 play-off, by 7 runs, and at 3.50 they are priced above our fair odds of 3.39, which makes them the value side. We expect the toss winner to bat first.