Bahrain vs Qatar Match 20 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Bahrain predicted to win with 55% probability
Best odds · match winner
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|QAT
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Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 77%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Bahrain predicted to win with 55% probability
- • Bahrain beat Thailand, Bhutan, Myanmar, Kuwait and Mongolia in this qualifier, between 5 and 11 October 2026
- • Qatar won the February 2026 series between these sides 4-1 in Doha
- • We expect the toss winner to field first, a 77% call
- • Bahrain at 1.69 and Qatar at 2.04 are both priced below our fair odds, so the match-winner market is fairly priced
Bahrain are our pick at 55%.
Our AI model predicts a Bahrain win over Qatar in the 20th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A, at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, on Wednesday 14 October 2026, starting 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC). Bahrain have won their five games in this qualifier. Qatar took the five-match series between the sides in Doha in February 2026.
How Bahrain's bowlers have carried them through the qualifier
Bahrain's run began with their closest result. Against Thailand on 5 October they made 104 for 6 and defended it, Thailand finishing on 97 for 8, a seven-run win.
Bhutan were bowled out for 73 in reply to 139 for 5 on 6 October, a 66-run win built on Junaid Aziz's 45 off 35 balls. At Selangor Turf Club on 8 October, Myanmar were held to 70 for 9 and Bahrain knocked off the runs in 11.2 overs.
Mongolia fared worse at the same ground in the 11 October game: all out for 17 in 12.4 overs, with Bahrain home by eight wickets in 1.1 overs.
Their strongest result came against Kuwait on 9 October. Kuwait made 188 for 7, and Bahrain chased it with 189 for 4 in 19.2 overs.
Qatar's batting has turned games quickly since the Kuwait defeat
Qatar opened with their heaviest result of the week. Kuwait made 199 for 7 against them on 5 October, and Qatar replied with 141 for 8, a 58-run defeat.
The response was quick. Thailand were held to 76 for 9 on 6 October, and Qatar won by seven wickets in 12.3 overs. At Selangor Turf Club on 9 October, Myanmar made 55 for 9 and Qatar won by nine wickets in 7 overs.
Bhutan were all out for 64 in 15.5 overs in the 11 October game, and Qatar won by nine wickets inside 5.4 overs.
Rain had the last word in their most recent game. Qatar had made 211 for 3 in 16.1 overs against Mongolia when the 12 October match ended with no result.
Key Matchups: Ali Dawood and the Qatar top order
Ali Dawood vs Zubair Ali: Ali Dawood took 4 for 8 in four overs against Bhutan on 6 October, then 5 for 5 in four overs against Mongolia on 11 October. Zubair Ali made 45 off 22 balls against Bhutan on 11 October, so the opening overs could decide which side sets the pace.
Abdul Majid Abbasi vs Zeeshan Haider: Abdul Majid Abbasi took 5 for 25 in four overs against Myanmar on 8 October. Zeeshan Haider made 47 not out off 41 balls to see Qatar home against Thailand on 6 October, the kind of innings that takes the sting out of a strike bowler.
Asif Ali vs Muhammad Asim and Daniel Louis: Asif Ali made 89 off 48 balls against Kuwait on 9 October, the innings that won Bahrain their hardest game. Muhammad Asim took 4 for 6 in four overs against Bhutan on 11 October, and Daniel Louis matched those figures against Myanmar on 9 October. Qatar will want one of them to remove Asif Ali early.
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
Bahrain toured Doha in February 2026 for five T20 internationals at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, and Qatar won the series 4-1. Qatar took the first three games: by seven wickets (10 February), by 51 runs (11 February) and by 31 runs (13 February).
Bahrain won the fourth game by five wickets on 14 February. The last meeting between the sides went to Qatar by 51 runs on 15 February 2026.
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur is familiar to both sides. Bahrain beat Myanmar here on 8 October, then Mongolia on 11 October, while Qatar beat Myanmar at this ground on 9 October.
- Chasing: the side batting second won Bahrain v Myanmar (8 October), Qatar v Myanmar (9 October), Bahrain v Mongolia (11 October) as well as Kuwait v Bhutan (12 October) at this ground.
- Weather: rain ended Qatar's game against Mongolia at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, on 12 October 2026 with no result.
- Toss: Toss call: Field first — Bahrain won the toss and chose to bowl against Myanmar on 8 October, Kuwait on 9 October, Mongolia on 11 October, batting only against Bhutan on 6 October; Qatar won it and chose to bowl against Kuwait on 5 October, Thailand on 6 October, Bhutan on 11 October. We put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 77%. See our toss analysis for BHR vs QAT, locked in before the coin lands.
Match Analysis: where this match will be won and lost
Kuwait are the clearest guide. They beat Qatar by 58 runs on 5 October, then lost to Bahrain on 9 October, when Bahrain ran down their 188 for 7 with four balls to spare. Kuwait are the only side to beat Qatar in this qualifier, and Bahrain beat them.
Qatar's case rests on their batting and on February's series. Since the Kuwait defeat they have beaten Thailand, Myanmar and Bhutan by seven, nine and nine wickets. Bahrain's bowlers, though, have kept Thailand, Bhutan, Myanmar and Mongolia under 100.
With both captains inclined to bowl first, the side batting first will need a total that tests the other attack. Bahrain defended 104 for 6 against Thailand on 5 October, so they can win low-scoring games, while Qatar posted 211 for 3 against Mongolia before the rain arrived on 12 October.
Bahrain vs Qatar Prediction: Bahrain to edge a close contest
Our model gives Bahrain a 55.3% chance (55%) and Qatar 44.7%. Bahrain's run in this qualifier, including the six-wicket chase against Kuwait, edges Qatar's 4-1 series win over them in Doha in February 2026. The market sees it the same way, so the toss call is where our view adds most.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Bahrain
|55.3%
|55.3%
|1.69
|1.81
|Qatar
|44.7%
|44.7%
|2.04
|2.24
An efficiently priced market. Bahrain at 1.69 sit under our fair 1.81, and Qatar at 2.04 sit under our fair 2.24, so neither side is priced above our numbers. The toss is the angle here: we expect the toss winner to field first. Odds captured on 13 October 2026.
The market agrees with our model. Both put Bahrain at 55.3%, slight favourites, with Qatar at 44.7%.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Bahrain vs Qatar in the T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A?
Our AI model gives Bahrain a 55.3% chance (55%) against Qatar at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, on 14 October 2026. Bahrain beat Thailand, Bhutan, Myanmar, Kuwait and Mongolia in this qualifier between 5 and 11 October 2026.
What is the toss prediction for Bahrain vs Qatar?
We expect the toss winner to field first at Selangor Turf Club on 14 October 2026, and we put that chance at 77%. Bahrain chose to bowl first after winning the toss against Kuwait on 9 October 2026, and Qatar did the same against Bhutan on 11 October 2026.
What are the odds for Bahrain vs Qatar?
Bahrain are priced at 1.69 and Qatar at 2.04 for their match on 14 October 2026. Our fair odds are 1.81 for Bahrain and 2.24 for Qatar, so both prices sit under our numbers and the match-winner market is efficiently priced.
How have Bahrain and Qatar played in the qualifier so far?
Bahrain have won their five games, the latest an eight-wicket win over Mongolia on 11 October 2026 after Ali Dawood took 5 for 5. Qatar have won three, lost to Kuwait by 58 runs on 5 October 2026 and saw their game against Mongolia end with no result because of rain on 12 October 2026.
What is the head-to-head record between Bahrain and Qatar?
Qatar won the February 2026 series between Bahrain and Qatar 4-1 in Doha. Bahrain's win came by five wickets on 14 February 2026, and Qatar won the last meeting by 51 runs on 15 February 2026.
What time does Bahrain vs Qatar start?
The match starts at 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC) on Wednesday 14 October 2026 at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur.
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