Knights are our pick at 59%.

Our AI model predicts a Knights win over Eastern Storm in the CSA Pro20 Cup at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, on Wednesday 14 October 2026, starting 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC). Neither side has won a game in this season's competition yet. Knights lost to Western Province, Boland, Titans and KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers, while Eastern Storm's closest result was a tie with Boland, decided in the Super Over.

Can Knights find a first win after four defeats?

Knights opened at Newlands, Cape Town, on 27 September and made 168 for 7. Western Province finished on 169 for 5 in 19.4 overs and won by five wickets.

On 29 September, at Boland Park in Paarl, Cole Abrahams made 66 off 50 balls and George van Heerden added 53 off 42 balls in the same innings against Boland. Knights reached 160 for 5, but Boland made 161 for 5 off the full 20 overs to win by five wickets.

The two home games in Bloemfontein went worse. Titans made 267 for 3 on 2 October and bowled Knights out for 143 in 17.2 overs, a 124-run defeat. On 7 October, against KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers, Wian Ruthven made 73 off 42 balls, but the Knights total of 151 for 6 was not enough, and the Tuskers finished on 155 for 3 in 18.2 overs.

Eastern Storm came closest in the Boland tie at Paarl

Eastern Storm's first fixture, against Mpumalanga Rhinos at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on 30 September, was abandoned because of rain.

The Newlands visit on 6 October was one-sided. Against Western Province, Dewan Marais top-scored with 40 off 35 balls, but Eastern Storm finished on 130 for 7, and Western Province reached 134 for 1 in 15.5 overs to win by nine wickets.

The 8 October game at Boland Park went to a Super Over. Boland made 164 for 4. Ronan Herrmann made 54 off 47 balls for Eastern Storm, Jurie Snyman added 52 off 32 balls, and Eastern Storm finished level on 164 for 5 before Boland won the Super Over.

At SuperSport Park, Centurion, on 11 October, Titans made 260 for 4 and won by 99 runs. Kabelo Sekhukhune made 41 off 26 balls for Eastern Storm in their reply of 161 for 7.

Key Matchups: Dane Piedt against the Eastern Storm top order

Dane Piedt vs Jurie Snyman: Dane Piedt took 2 for 35 in four overs against Boland on 29 September 2026. Jurie Snyman made 52 off 32 balls against the same Boland side on 8 October 2026, and his scoring rate is the threat Knights need to slow down.

Wian Ruthven vs Kabelo Sekhukhune: In the 7 October 2026 home game with KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers, Wian Ruthven made 73 off 42 balls. Kabelo Sekhukhune made 41 off 26 balls against Titans at Centurion on 11 October 2026, in a 99-run defeat.

Cole Abrahams vs Ronan Herrmann: Cole Abrahams made 66 off 50 balls against Boland on 29 September 2026. Ronan Herrmann made 54 off 47 balls against the same opponents on 8 October 2026, so both top orders have already shown they can build an innings at Boland Park.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Eastern Storm appear as Easterns in the records of the recent meetings, and Knights won both of those games at Mangaung Oval. Knights won by six wickets on 20 March 2024 in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup, and by eight runs on the DLS method on 9 November 2025 in the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition. Wednesday's game is the sides' first meeting in the 2026-27 competition.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The game is a night match, starting at 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC). This season here: Titans won the toss, batted first and made 267 for 3 against Knights on 2 October 2026. In the 7 October 2026 game, KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers won the toss, chose to bowl and made 155 for 3 in 18.2 overs to win by seven wickets.

Titans won the toss, batted first and made 267 for 3 against Knights on 2 October 2026. In the 7 October 2026 game, KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers won the toss, chose to bowl and made 155 for 3 in 18.2 overs to win by seven wickets. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Knights lost the toss in all four of their games, and three of those toss winners chose to bowl (Western Province, Boland and KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers). Eastern Storm's one toss win, against Boland, was also a bowl-first choice. We put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 55%. Our KNG vs ESTORM pre-toss pick goes on the public toss page and gets tracked once the toss is done.

Match Analysis: where this match will be won and lost

Both sides have struggled to stop Titans. Knights conceded 267 for 3 at home and Eastern Storm conceded 260 for 4 at Centurion, so the first six overs with the ball will matter for both attacks.

Knights have the more reliable batting. They made 168 for 7 against Western Province, 160 for 5 against Boland and 151 for 6 against KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers, and were bowled out for 143 in the Titans game. Eastern Storm reached 164 for 5 at Paarl but made 130 for 7 at Newlands.

Rest could favour Knights, whose last game was on 7 October, seven days before this one. Eastern Storm played Titans at Centurion on 11 October, three days earlier.

Knights vs Eastern Storm Prediction: Knights favoured in Bloemfontein

Our AI model gives Knights a 59% chance of winning, with Eastern Storm at 41%. Knights' batting depth and their two recent home wins over this opponent are the main reasons they start as favourites.

The market sees it almost the same way. The toss is the sharper angle: we expect the toss winner to field first.