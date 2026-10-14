Adelaide Strikers Women are our pick at 57%.

Our AI model predicts an Adelaide Strikers Women win over Hobart Hurricanes Women in the T20 Spring Challenge at Bankstown Oval, Sydney, on Wednesday 14 October 2026, starting 1:30 pm IST (08:00 UTC). Both sides won their first game of the tournament: Adelaide Strikers Women at this ground, Hobart Hurricanes Women at Blacktown, also in Sydney.

Can Adelaide Strikers Women repeat their Bankstown chase?

Adelaide Strikers Women opened their campaign at Bankstown Oval against Perth Scorchers Women on 13 October 2026. Amanda-Jade Wellington captained the side, and they won the toss and chose to bowl. The Scorchers made 182 for 8 in their 20 overs.

Madeline Penna took 2 for 19 in four overs against the Scorchers on 13 October 2026, the best figures in the Adelaide Strikers Women attack.

Emma de Broughe made 40 from 34 balls in the 13 October 2026 chase, the second-highest score in the Adelaide Strikers Women innings.

Madeline Penna then finished it with 47 not out from 22 balls against the Scorchers on 13 October 2026. Adelaide Strikers Women reached 183 for 4 in 19.2 overs and won by six wickets, with four balls to spare.

Hobart Hurricanes Women defended 127 against ACT Meteors

Hobart Hurricanes Women began their tournament at Blacktown, also in Sydney, on 12 October 2026. ACT Meteors won the toss and chose to bowl, and Hobart Hurricanes Women made 127 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Kate Pelle held the innings together with 61 from 55 balls against the Meteors on 12 October 2026, and no teammate passed 20. Ella Hayward made 20 from 23 balls in the same 12 October innings.

The bowlers did the rest. The Meteors were bowled out for 100 in 18.5 overs, and Hobart Hurricanes Women won by 27 runs. Amy Smith took 3 for 10 in four overs against the Meteors on 12 October 2026.

Hayley Silver-holmes took 3 for 30 in three overs against the Meteors in that 12 October 2026 win. Ella Hayward added 2 for 14 in three overs in the same game, and Kate Pelle kept wicket and made two stumpings.

Key Matchups: Madeline Penna against the Hobart Hurricanes Women attack

Madeline Penna vs Amy Smith: Madeline Penna made 47 not out off 22 balls against Perth Scorchers Women on 13 October 2026. Amy Smith took 3 for 10 in four overs against ACT Meteors on 12 October 2026, so the overs Amy Smith bowls to Madeline Penna are the duel to watch.

Kate Pelle vs Eleanor Larosa: Kate Pelle made 61 off 55 balls against ACT Meteors on 12 October 2026. Eleanor Larosa took 2 for 41 in four overs against Perth Scorchers Women in the 13 October 2026 game. Eleanor Larosa also made 31 from 25 balls in that 13 October 2026 chase.

Ellie Johnston vs Hayley Silver-holmes: Ellie Johnston made 34 off 17 balls against Perth Scorchers Women at Bankstown Oval (13 October 2026). Hayley Silver-holmes took 3 for 30 in three overs against ACT Meteors at Blacktown (12 October 2026). Both made their impact quickly: Ellie Johnston in 17 balls, Hayley Silver-holmes in three overs.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The sides met in the 2024 T20 Spring Challenge in Adelaide on 12 October 2024, and Hobart Hurricanes Women won by five wickets. Adelaide Strikers Women were bowled out for 137, and Hobart Hurricanes Women made 141 for 5 in 18.1 overs. The 14 October 2026 game is the sides' first meeting in the 2026 tournament.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Bankstown Oval, Sydney. The game starts at 1:30 pm IST (08:00 UTC). This tournament here: Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss, chose to bowl and passed Perth Scorchers Women's 182 for 8 with four balls to spare on 13 October 2026. Later that day, in the same 08:00 UTC slot as this game, Brisbane Heat Women won the toss against Sydney Thunder Women and chose to bowl before rain washed the game out.

Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss, chose to bowl and passed Perth Scorchers Women's 182 for 8 with four balls to spare on 13 October 2026. Later that day, in the same 08:00 UTC slot as this game, Brisbane Heat Women won the toss against Sydney Thunder Women and chose to bowl before rain washed the game out. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Adelaide Strikers Women chose to bowl after winning the toss at this ground in their 13 October 2026 game, and Brisbane Heat Women made the same choice in that evening's game against Sydney Thunder Women. We put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 71%. We have published our pre-toss call for AS-W vs HH-W on the toss prediction page.

Match Analysis: where this game will be won and lost

Adelaide Strikers Women bring the stronger recent batting. They made 183 for 4 at this ground (13 October 2026), while Hobart Hurricanes Women made 127 for 7 at Blacktown (12 October 2026).

Hobart Hurricanes Women's bowling won their game. Amy Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes and Ella Hayward took eight of the ten wickets the Meteors lost. Adelaide Strikers Women conceded 182 for 8 to the Scorchers, so their attack has more to prove here.

The schedule is the other factor. Adelaide Strikers Women play for the second day running after their 13 October 2026 win, while Hobart Hurricanes Women have had a day off since their 12 October 2026 win.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women favoured at Bankstown

Our AI model gives Adelaide Strikers Women a 57% chance of winning, with Hobart Hurricanes Women at 43%. They have already won a high-scoring game at this ground, making 183 for 4 against the Scorchers on 13 October 2026.

The market makes them slightly stronger favourites than we do. The toss is the sharper angle: we expect the toss winner to field first.