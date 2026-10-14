We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 65%.

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 · 21:30 IST · Newlands, Cape Town · CSA Pro20

We expect the toss winner to field first at Newlands on 14 October 2026, and we put that chance at 65%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 65%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins here. 16 of 26 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (61.5%). (points to bowling first)

No dew expected. Evening start (18:00 local) in dry air (61% humidity): conditions hold for both innings. (points neither way)

Both sides like to bowl first. Western Province have fielded in 2 of their last 3 tosses won; Boland have fielded in 2 of their last 3 tosses won. (points to bowling first)

Captains bowl first here. 16 of 31 toss winners have fielded at Newlands since 2007 (52%). (points to bowling first)

18+ only. We may earn a commission if you sign up.

How we made this Western Province vs Boland toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how the toss call is built.

Toss prediction page launched 14 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Western Province vs Boland match preview.