Western Province vs Boland Toss Prediction (WP vs BOL)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 65%.
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What we know about this toss
- Captains bowl first here. 16 of 31 toss winners have fielded at Newlands since 2007 (52%).(points to bowling first)
- Both sides like to bowl first. Western Province have fielded in 2 of their last 3 tosses won; Boland have fielded in 2 of their last 3 tosses won.(points to bowling first)
- No dew expected. Evening start (18:00 local) in dry air (61% humidity): conditions hold for both innings.(points neither way)
- Forecast: 16°C · humidity 61% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Chasing wins here. 16 of 26 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (61.5%).(points to bowling first)
- Our call: bowl first — 65%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field first at Newlands on 14 October 2026, and we put that chance at 65%.
Last 10 tosses at Newlands
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2020-12-01
|South Africa
|Bat
|England
|Yes
|2020-11-27
|England
|Field
|England
|Yes
|2020-02-26
|South Africa
|Field
|Australia
|No
|2019-03-19
|South Africa
|Field
|No result
|—
|2019-02-01
|Pakistan
|Field
|South Africa
|No
|2018-02-24
|South Africa
|Field
|India
|No
|2017-01-25
|South Africa
|Bat
|Sri Lanka
|Yes
|2016-03-09
|South Africa
|Bat
|Australia
|Yes
|2016-02-19
|South Africa
|Field
|South Africa
|Yes
|2015-01-09
|South Africa
|Bat
|West Indies
|Yes
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Newlands?
In 26 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 16 (61.5%).
Start: 16:00 UTC · 18:00 local time (evening match).
Forecast at the start: 16°C · humidity 61% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-14 06:08 UTC.
How we made this Western Province vs Boland toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how the toss call is built.
Toss prediction page launched 14 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Western Province vs Boland match preview.
Western Province vs Boland match prediction →
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WP vs BOL toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the WP vs BOL toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in WP vs BOL?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Newlands, Cape Town. It is the toss call in our Western Province vs Boland match prediction.
How does the toss affect the WP vs BOL match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →