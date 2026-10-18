Toss predictions
ENGCH v WICH Bowl first 67% 18/10 21:00 IST OMN v NEP Bat first 60% 19/10 11:00 IST AUS-W v NZ-W Bowl first 63% 20/10 13:45 IST NZ v IND Bowl first 68% 22/10 12:30 IST

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Prediction (AUS-W vs NZ-W)

Our toss call

Bowl first 63%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 63%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Tuesday, 20 October 2026 · 13:45 IST · North Sydney Oval, Sydney · AUS-W vs NZ-W

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 63% Bat first 37%
  • Captains bowl first here. 47 of 70 toss winners have fielded at North Sydney Oval since 2014 (67%).(points to bowling first)
  • Both sides like to bat first. Australia Women have batted in 6 of their last 10 tosses won; New Zealand Women have batted in 7 of their last 10 tosses won.(points to batting first)
  • Dew is coming. Evening start (19:15 local) with 73% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings.(points to bowling first)
  • Forecast: 20°C · humidity 73% · clear skies · windy.(points neither way)
  • Batting first wins here. Only 30 of 68 chasing sides have won (44.1%).(points to batting first)
  • Our call: bowl first — 63%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field first in the second T20I at North Sydney Oval (63%).

Last 10 tosses at North Sydney Oval

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2025-12-11Sydney SixersFieldPerth ScorchersNo
2025-12-07Adelaide StrikersFieldSydney SixersNo
2025-11-30Sydney SixersFieldSydney SixersYes
2025-11-30Adelaide StrikersFieldAdelaide StrikersYes
2025-11-20Sydney SixersFieldMelbourne StarsNo
2025-11-20Hobart HurricanesFieldHobart HurricanesYes
2025-11-13Hobart HurricanesFieldHobart HurricanesYes
2024-11-14Brisbane HeatBatBrisbane HeatNo
2024-11-01Melbourne StarsBatMelbourne StarsNo
2024-11-01Sydney ThunderBatSydney ThunderNo

Women's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at North Sydney Oval?

In 68 decided women's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 30 (44.1%).

Start: 08:15 UTC · 19:15 local time (evening match).

Forecast at the start: 20°C · humidity 73% · clear skies · windy

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-18 12:08 UTC.

How we made this Australia Women vs New Zealand Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the venue pattern model.

Toss prediction page launched 18 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Australia Women vs New Zealand Women match preview.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women match prediction →

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AUS-W vs NZ-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the AUS-W vs NZ-W toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in AUS-W vs NZ-W?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at North Sydney Oval, Sydney. It is the toss call in our Australia Women vs New Zealand Women match prediction.

How does the toss affect the AUS-W vs NZ-W match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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