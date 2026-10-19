Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction (ST-W vs SS-W)

Our toss call

Bowl first 60%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Tuesday, 20 October 2026 · 09:00 IST · Cricket Central, Sydney · Spring Challenge

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 60% Bat first 40%
  • Captains have bowled first here. 3 of 3 toss winners have fielded at Cricket Central in 2023 (100%).(points to bowling first)
  • Both sides like to bowl first. Sydney Thunder Women have fielded in 7 of their last 10 tosses won; Sydney Sixers Women have fielded in 7 of their last 10 tosses won.(points to bowling first)
  • No dew. Daytime start (14:30 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
  • Rain around. A shortened game hands the chasing side a revised target (0.2 mm forecast in the first hour).(points to bowling first)
  • Our call: bowl first — 60%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to bowl first.

Last 3 tosses at Cricket Central

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2023-11-21Sydney ThunderFieldAdelaide StrikersNo
2023-11-18Sydney ThunderFieldSydney ThunderYes
2023-10-26Sydney ThunderFieldSydney ThunderYes

Women's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Start time and conditions at Cricket Central

Start: 03:30 UTC · 14:30 local time (day match).

Forecast at the start: 21°C · humidity 66% · clear skies · showers · windy

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-19 21:08 UTC.

How we made this Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction model.

Toss prediction page launched 19 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women match preview.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women match prediction →

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ST-W vs SS-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the ST-W vs SS-W toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in ST-W vs SS-W?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Cricket Central, Sydney. It is the toss call in our Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women match prediction.

How does the toss affect the ST-W vs SS-W match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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