We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 67%.

Tuesday, 20 October 2026 · 18:30 IST · Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2, Abuja · T20 WC Africa Qualifier C

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bat first — 67%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to batting first)

Batting first wins here. Only 2 of 5 chasing sides have won (40%). (points to batting first)

Rain around. A shortened game hands the chasing side a revised target (0.5 mm forecast in the first hour). (points to bowling first)

No dew. Daytime start (14:00 local): conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

Nigeria like to bat first. They have batted in 8 of their last 10 tosses won (38 of 51 in all). (points to batting first)

Captains bat first here. 3 of 5 toss winners have batted at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2 in 2024 (60%). (points to batting first)

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How we made this Nigeria vs Gambia toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the venue pattern model.

Toss prediction page launched 20 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Nigeria vs Gambia match preview.