Toss predictions
OMN v NEP Bat first 60% 19/10 11:00 IST AUS-W v NZ-W Bowl first 63% 20/10 13:45 IST NZ v IND Bowl first 68% 22/10 12:30 IST

Pakistan vs England Toss Prediction (PAK vs ENG)

Our toss call

Bowl first 78%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 78%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

Pakistan   2.47 MegapariEngland ★ Our pick 1.61 DafaBet
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Tuesday, 20 October 2026 · 13:30 IST · Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium · ODI Tri-Series

Why bowl first here

Bowl first 78% Bat first 22%
  • Captains bowl first here. 7 of 7 toss winners have fielded at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium since 2023 (100%).
  • Day-night game. Starts at 13:00 local, so the second innings is played in the evening, when dew can come.
  • Forecast: 27°C · humidity 39% · clear skies.
  • Chasing wins here. 6 of 7 decided men's one-day matches went to the side batting second (85.7%).
  • Our call: bowl first — 78%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field first in Pakistan vs England at Rawalpindi on 20 October 2026, a 78% call.

Last 7 tosses at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2026-05-30PakistanFieldPakistanYes
2025-11-16PakistanFieldPakistanYes
2025-11-14PakistanFieldPakistanYes
2025-11-11Sri LankaFieldPakistanNo
2025-02-24New ZealandFieldNew ZealandYes
2023-04-29PakistanFieldPakistanYes
2023-04-27PakistanFieldPakistanYes

Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium?

In 7 decided men's one-day matches here, the side batting second won 6 (85.7%).

Start: 08:00 UTC · 13:00 local time (day match).

Forecast at the start: 27°C · humidity 39% · clear skies

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-18 21:08 UTC.

How we made this Pakistan vs England toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction model.

Toss prediction page launched 18 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Pakistan vs England match preview.

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PAK vs ENG toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the PAK vs ENG toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in PAK vs ENG?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. It is the toss call in our Pakistan vs England match prediction.

How does the toss affect the PAK vs ENG match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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