Toss predictions
AUSCH v WICH Bowl first 60% 16/10 21:00 IST HH-W v PS-W Bowl first 72% 17/10 04:30 IST SS-W v AS-W Bowl first 68% 17/10 09:00 IST CAN v NEP Bat first 58% 17/10 11:30 IST IND v WI Bowl first 80% 17/10 19:00 IST ST-W v PS-W Bowl first 66% 18/10 09:00 IST

South Australia vs Queensland Toss Prediction (SOA vs QLD)

Our toss call

Bowl first 66%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 327 of 533 right →

Best odds · match winner

South Australia ★ Our pick 1.60 DafaBetQueensland   2.34 DafaBet
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Saturday, 17 October 2026 · 05:00 IST · Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide · One-Day Cup

Why bowl first here

Bowl first 66% Bat first 34%
  • Captains bowl first in men's one-day games. 66% of toss winners have fielded first across our men's one-day record, and that is the call at Karen Rolton Oval.
  • No dew. Daytime start (10:30 local): conditions hold for both innings.
  • Rain around. A shortened game hands the chasing side a revised target (0.1 mm forecast in the first hour).
  • Our call: bowl first — 66%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

From our match preview

Our toss call for South Australia vs Queensland is field first at 66%.

Start time and conditions at Karen Rolton Oval

Start: 00:00 UTC · 10:30 local time (day match).

Forecast at the start: 21°C · humidity 58% · clear skies · showers

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-16 06:08 UTC.

How we made this South Australia vs Queensland toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the data behind our toss calls.

Toss prediction page launched 16 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our South Australia vs Queensland match preview.

South Australia vs Queensland match prediction →

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SOA vs QLD toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the SOA vs QLD toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in SOA vs QLD?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide. It is the toss call in our South Australia vs Queensland match prediction.

How does the toss affect the SOA vs QLD match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →