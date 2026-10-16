We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.

Saturday, 17 October 2026 · 05:00 IST · Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide · One-Day Cup

Our toss call for South Australia vs Queensland is field first at 66%.

Our call: bowl first — 66%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

Rain around. A shortened game hands the chasing side a revised target (0.1 mm forecast in the first hour).

Captains bowl first in men's one-day games. 66% of toss winners have fielded first across our men's one-day record, and that is the call at Karen Rolton Oval.

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How we made this South Australia vs Queensland toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the data behind our toss calls.

Toss prediction page launched 16 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our South Australia vs Queensland match preview.