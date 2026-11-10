50 overs · 15th Match · The Ford Trophy 2026-27 · Hagley Oval, Christchurch

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 75%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

In this tournament, 9 of the 12 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 7 November 2026. Chasing sides won 5 of the 12 decided games.

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

Odds up from 2.21 to 2.23, so the market now gives Northern Districts less chance to win

Odds up from 1.66 to 1.67, so the market now gives Canterbury less chance to win

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

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How we made this Canterbury vs Northern Districts toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss calls are graded.