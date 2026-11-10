Toss predictions
PS-W v ST-W Bowl first 70% 11/11 13:40 IST RDC v UBL Bowl first 78% 11/11 19:15 IST TTN v WRS Bowl first 60% 11/11 21:30 IST ARA v YL Bowl first 89% 11/11 21:30 IST MS-W v BH-W Bowl first 60% 12/11 10:10 IST AFGU19 v INDU19 Bowl first 52% 12/11 10:30 IST UGAW v USAW Bowl first 58% 12/11 12:00 IST BIK v POA Bowl first 63% 12/11 12:15 IST MR-W v SS-W Bowl first 62% 12/11 13:40 IST KAY v LUL Bowl first 78% 12/11 16:45 IST

Auckland vs Otago Toss Prediction (AUCK vs OTAGO)

50 overs · 13th Match · The Ford Trophy 2026-27 · Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Toss 02:30 IST (expected)
Thu 12 Nov · Match 03:00 IST · 10:30 local
Toss in 20 h 5 min
Our toss call
Bowl first 71%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 71%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament9 of 12 bowl
  • Auckland2 of 3 bowl
  • Otago2 of 3 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 499 of 767 right →
Auckland vs Otago match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament9 of 12 bowl All 12 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 9 of the 12 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 7 November 2026. Chasing sides won 5 of the 12 decided games.

  • 7 November 2026Otago batted
  • 7 November 2026Auckland bowled
  • 7 November 2026Canterbury bowled
  • 3 November 2026Auckland batted
  • 3 November 2026Northern Districts bowled
  • 3 November 2026Otago bowled
  • 31 October 2026Central Stags bowled
  • 30 October 2026Auckland bowled
  • 30 October 2026Wellington bowled
  • 28 October 2026Otago bowled
  • 27 October 2026Canterbury bowled
  • 27 October 2026Northern Districts batted
Auckland2 of 3 bowl Auckland's 3 toss wins in this tournament

In this tournament, Auckland chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. On 7 November 2026 they bowled.

  • 7 November 2026bowled
  • 3 November 2026batted
  • 30 October 2026bowled
Otago2 of 3 bowl Otago's 3 toss wins in this tournament

In this tournament, Otago chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. On 7 November 2026 they batted.

  • 7 November 2026batted
  • 3 November 2026bowled
  • 28 October 2026bowled
Ground
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Start
Daytime start, 12 November, 03:00 IST / 10:30 local
Forecast
19°C · humidity 71% · overcast · rainWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 11 November, 05:38 IST.

How the odds have moved

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Auckland

1.801.821.81Wed 04:15now

Odds up from 1.80 to 1.81, so the market now gives Auckland less chance to win

  • Odds now1.81 · 53% to win
DafaBet Bet at 1.84

Otago

2.002.012.032.02Wed 04:15now

Odds up from 2.00 to 2.02, so the market now gives Otago less chance to win

  • Odds now2.02 · 47% to win
WinWin Bet at 2.02

Best odds · match winner

Compare 7 bookmakers
AUCKOTAGO
DafaBet1.841.97
Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
WinWin1.812.02
Up to 200% first deposit bonus · code MAXIMUS999
Melbet1.812.02
20% weekly cashback · max $100
Megapari1.812.02
Promo code MAXIMUS999
Paripesa1.812.02
130% up to ₹13,000 · code MAXIMUS
PlanBet1.812.02
100% up to ₹10,655
1xBet1.812.02
Up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 free spins
Today's cricket odds →
Back Auckland on WinWin · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matchesBonus 200% at WinWin · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matches
Back Auckland on 1xBet · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matchesUp to ₹1,50,000 at 1xBet · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matches
Back Auckland on Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matchesBonus 130% at Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matches

How we made this Auckland vs Otago toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we make our toss calls.

Play in Telegram (opens a new tab)

Call this match. Take on our AI.

AUCK vs OTAGO toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the AUCK vs OTAGO toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 71%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 02:30 IST on 12 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in AUCK vs OTAGO?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 71%. In this tournament, Auckland chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. In this tournament, Otago chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call.

What time is the AUCK vs OTAGO toss?

The toss is expected at 02:30 IST on 12 November, 30 minutes before the 03:00 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

Menu