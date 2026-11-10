50 overs · 13th Match · The Ford Trophy 2026-27 · Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 71%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

In this tournament, Otago chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. On 7 November 2026 they batted.

In this tournament, Auckland chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. On 7 November 2026 they bowled.

In this tournament, 9 of the 12 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 7 November 2026. Chasing sides won 5 of the 12 decided games.

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

Odds up from 2.00 to 2.02, so the market now gives Otago less chance to win

Odds up from 1.80 to 1.81, so the market now gives Auckland less chance to win

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Bonus 130% at Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matches

Back Auckland on Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matches

Up to ₹1,50,000 at 1xBet · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matches

How we made this Auckland vs Otago toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we make our toss calls.