Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Toss Prediction (MS-W vs BH-W)
Our toss call
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field.
Best odds · match winner
Compare 7 bookmakers
|MS-W
|BH-W
|WinWin
|1.94
|1.86
|Up to 200% first deposit bonus · code MAXIMUS999
|Melbet
|1.94
|1.86
|20% weekly cashback · max $100
|Megapari
|1.94
|1.86
|Promo code MAXIMUS999
|Paripesa
|1.94
|1.86
|130% up to ₹13,000 · code MAXIMUS
|PlanBet
|1.94
|1.86
|100% up to ₹10,655
|1xBet
|1.94
|1.86
|Up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 free spins
|DafaBet
|1.94
|1.86
|Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
How we made this Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women toss prediction
Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.
For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For how every toss call is made and graded, see how our toss forecasts work.
Toss prediction page launched 8 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women match preview.
Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women match prediction →
Call this match. Take on our AI.
MS-W vs BH-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the MS-W vs BH-W toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to field first. The coin itself is a 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides), so the choice is what this page predicts.
What will the toss winner choose in MS-W vs BH-W?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Junction Oval, Melbourne. It is the toss call in our Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women match prediction.
How does the toss affect the MS-W vs BH-W match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
More toss predictions
- PS-W vs ST-W toss prediction Wednesday, 11 November 2026 · WBBL
- AUS vs ENG toss prediction Friday, 13 November 2026 · AUS vs ENG
- WP vs SWD toss prediction Tuesday, 10 November 2026 · CSA Pro20
- HH-W vs AS-W toss prediction Tuesday, 10 November 2026 · WBBL
- NZ vs IND toss prediction Tuesday, 10 November 2026 · NZ vs IND
- CHR vs KAG toss prediction Monday, 9 November 2026 · NPL
More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →