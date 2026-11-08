Toss predictions
SLU19 v AFGU19 Bowl first 57% 9/11 10:30 IST KAY v POA Bowl first 78% 9/11 12:15 IST CHR v KAG Bowl first 80% 9/11 16:45 IST EE v ARA Bowl first 80% 9/11 19:15 IST UT v RDC Bowl first 83% 9/11 21:30 IST PAKU19 v NPLU19 Bowl first 70% 10/11 10:30 IST HH-W v AS-W Bowl first 80% 10/11 13:40 IST JAB v SPR Bowl first 80% 10/11 16:45 IST YL v UT Bowl first 80% 10/11 19:15 IST UBL v EE Bowl first 86% 10/11 21:30 IST PS-W v ST-W Bowl first 70% 11/11 13:40 IST TTN v WRS Bowl first 60% 11/11 21:30 IST

Titans vs Warriors Toss Prediction (TTN vs WRS)

Our toss call

Bowl first 60%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Wednesday, 11 November 2026 · 21:30 IST · SuperSport Park, Centurion · CSA Pro20

Match context

Our toss call for Titans vs Warriors is bowl first (60%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at SuperSport Park in Centurion, with an evening start. The match details below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 60% Bat first 40%
Ground
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Start
11 November, 21:30 IST / 18:00 local

How we made this Titans vs Warriors toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see our toss methodology.

Toss prediction page launched 8 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Titans vs Warriors match preview.

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TTN vs WRS toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the TTN vs WRS toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to field first. The coin itself is a 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides), so the choice is what this page predicts.

What will the toss winner choose in TTN vs WRS?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at SuperSport Park, Centurion. It is the toss call in our Titans vs Warriors match prediction.

How does the toss affect the TTN vs WRS match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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