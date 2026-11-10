Central Districts vs Wellington Toss Prediction (CD vs WELL)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 74%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament9 of 12 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament9 of 12 bowl All 12 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 9 of the 12 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 7 November 2026. Chasing sides won 5 of the 12 decided games.
- 7 November 2026Otago batted
- 7 November 2026Auckland bowled
- 7 November 2026Canterbury bowled
- 3 November 2026Auckland batted
- 3 November 2026Northern Districts bowled
- 3 November 2026Otago bowled
- 31 October 2026Central Districts bowled
- 30 October 2026Auckland bowled
- 30 October 2026Wellington bowled
- 28 October 2026Otago bowled
- 27 October 2026Canterbury bowled
- 27 October 2026Northern Districts batted
- Ground
- McLean Park, Napier
- Start
- Daytime start, 12 November, 03:00 IST / 10:30 local
- Forecast
- 21°C · humidity 58% · partly cloudyWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 11 November, 05:38 IST.
How the odds have moved
Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Central Districts
Odds up from 2.06 to 2.07, so the market now gives Central Districts less chance to win
- Odds now2.07 · 46% to win
Wellington
Odds up from 1.76 to 1.77, so the market now gives Wellington less chance to win
- Odds now1.77 · 54% to win
Best odds · match winner
Compare 7 bookmakers
|CD
|WELL
|DafaBet
|2.04
|1.78✓
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|WinWin
|2.07✓
|1.77
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|Melbet
|2.07✓
|1.77
|20% weekly cashback · max $100
|Megapari
|2.07✓
|1.77
|Promo code MAXIMUS999
|Paripesa
|2.07✓
|1.77
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|PlanBet
|2.07✓
|1.77
|100% up to ₹10,655
|1xBet
|2.07✓
|1.77
|Up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 free spins
How we made this Central Districts vs Wellington toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss calls are graded.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
CD vs WELL toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the CD vs WELL toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 74%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 02:30 IST on 12 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in CD vs WELL?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 74%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the CD vs WELL toss?
The toss is expected at 02:30 IST on 12 November, 30 minutes before the 03:00 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
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