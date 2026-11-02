Lumbini Lions vs Pokhara Avengers Toss Prediction (LUL vs POA)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 71%.
Best odds · match winner
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Match context
Our toss call for Lumbini Lions vs Pokhara Avengers is bowl first (71%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, with an afternoon start. The match details below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.
- Ground
- Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
- Start
- 3 November, 16:15 IST / 16:30 local
How we made this Lumbini Lions vs Pokhara Avengers toss prediction
Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.
For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For how every toss call is made and graded, see how our toss calls are graded.
Toss prediction page launched 2 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Lumbini Lions vs Pokhara Avengers match preview.
Lumbini Lions vs Pokhara Avengers match prediction →
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LUL vs POA toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the LUL vs POA toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in LUL vs POA?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. It is the toss call in our Lumbini Lions vs Pokhara Avengers match prediction.
How does the toss affect the LUL vs POA match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →