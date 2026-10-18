Oman vs Nepal Toss Prediction (OMN vs NEP)

Our toss call

Bat first 60%

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Oman   2.54 MelbetNepal ★ Our pick 1.52 PlanBet
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Monday, 19 October 2026 · 11:00 IST · Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) · League 2

Why bat first here

Bowl first 40% Bat first 60%
  • Captains have fielded here. 11 of 15 toss winners have fielded at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) since 2024 (73%).
  • No dew. Daytime start (09:30 local): conditions hold for both innings.
  • Batting first wins here. Only 5 of 15 chasing sides have won (33.3%).
  • Our call: bat first — 60%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to bat first.

Last 10 tosses at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1)

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2026-10-13NepalBatNepalNo
2026-10-11CanadaFieldNepalNo
2026-10-09OmanBatOmanNo
2025-02-18OmanFieldUnited States of AmericaNo
2025-02-16NamibiaBatOmanYes
2025-02-14NamibiaFieldUnited States of AmericaNo
2025-02-12United States of AmericaBatOmanYes
2025-02-10OmanFieldNamibiaNo
2025-02-08NamibiaFieldUnited States of AmericaNo
2024-11-11NetherlandsFieldOmanNo

Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1)?

In 15 decided men's one-day matches here, the side batting second won 5 (33.3%).

Start: 05:30 UTC · 09:30 local time (day match).

How we made this Oman vs Nepal toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the venue pattern model.

Toss prediction page launched 18 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Oman vs Nepal match preview.

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OMN vs NEP toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the OMN vs NEP toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in OMN vs NEP?

We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1). It is the toss call in our Oman vs Nepal match prediction.

How does the toss affect the OMN vs NEP match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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