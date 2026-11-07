Toss predictions
NAMW v USAW Bowl first 52% 7/11 12:00 IST BH-W v HH-W Bowl first 88% 7/11 13:40 IST KAG v LUL Bowl first 80% 7/11 16:45 IST UBL v YL Bowl first 80% 7/11 17:00 IST RDC v EE Bowl first 80% 7/11 19:15 IST UT v ARA Bowl first 80% 7/11 21:30 IST SS-W v ST-W Bowl first 60% 8/11 08:10 IST PS-W v MS-W Bowl first 65% 8/11 11:40 IST NAMW v RWAW Bowl first 52% 8/11 12:00 IST ESTORM v WRS Bowl first 55% 8/11 13:30 IST YL v EE Bowl first 80% 8/11 17:00 IST

Eastern Storm vs Warriors Toss Prediction (ESTORM vs WRS)

Our toss call

Bowl first 55%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 55%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Sunday, 8 November 2026 · 13:30 IST · Willowmoore Park, Benoni · CSA Pro20

Match context

Our toss call for Eastern Storm vs Warriors is bowl first (55%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, with a daytime start. The match details and latest forecast below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 55% Bat first 45%
Ground
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Start
8 November, 13:30 IST / 10:00 local
Forecast
23°C · humidity 60% · partly cloudy · showersWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 7 November, 03:08 UTC.

How we made this Eastern Storm vs Warriors toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see how we predict toss decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 7 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Eastern Storm vs Warriors match preview.

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ESTORM vs WRS toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the ESTORM vs WRS toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to field first. The coin itself is a 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides), so the choice is what this page predicts.

What will the toss winner choose in ESTORM vs WRS?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. It is the toss call in our Eastern Storm vs Warriors match prediction.

How does the toss affect the ESTORM vs WRS match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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