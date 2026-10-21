We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 53%.

Thursday, 22 October 2026 · 16:30 IST · Uplands College, White River · CSA Pro20

The toss is the angle: we expect the toss winner to bat first.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bat first — 53%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to batting first)

No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local): conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

The sides differ. Mpumalanga Rhinos have fielded in 2 of their last 3 tosses won; South Africa Emerging Players have batted in 2 of their last 3 tosses won. (points neither way)

Captains have batted first here. 2 of 3 toss winners have batted at Uplands College since 2026 (67%). (points to batting first)

Backing the toss winner or the match result? Open the account before the toss so the bonus is there when the market moves.

How we made this Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Africa Emerging Players toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction approach.

Toss prediction page launched 21 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Africa Emerging Players match preview.