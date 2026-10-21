Namibia vs Ireland Toss Prediction (NAM vs IRE)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.
Changed 20 Oct, 14:46 IST from bowl first 72%: Across our men's one-day record, 66% of toss winners choose to field first.
Best odds · match winner
|NAM
|IRE
|DafaBet
|2.70
|1.49
|Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
Why bowl first here
- Captains bowl first in men's one-day games. 66% of toss winners have fielded first across our men's one-day record, and that is the call at High Performance Oval.
- No dew. Daytime start (10:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.
- Forecast: 26°C · humidity 15% · clear skies.
- Our call: bowl first — 66%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bowl first.
Start time and conditions at High Performance Oval
Start: 08:00 UTC · 10:00 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 26°C · humidity 15% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-21 06:08 UTC.
How we made this Namibia vs Ireland toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction approach.
Toss prediction page launched 21 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Namibia vs Ireland match preview.
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NAM vs IRE toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the NAM vs IRE toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in NAM vs IRE?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at High Performance Oval, Windhoek. It is the toss call in our Namibia vs Ireland match prediction.
How does the toss affect the NAM vs IRE match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →