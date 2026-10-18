We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 68%.

Thursday, 22 October 2026 · 12:30 IST · Hagley Oval, Christchurch · T20I

Toss context: India are 66% whichever side bats first, and we expect the toss winner to field first.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 68%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins here. 10 of 16 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (62.5%). (points to bowling first)

Evening start. Dew can reach the second innings (20:00 local). (points to bowling first)

Both sides like to bowl first. New Zealand have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won; India have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won. (points to bowling first)

Captains bowl first here. 12 of 17 toss winners have fielded at Hagley Oval since 2019 (71%). (points to bowling first)

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How we made this New Zealand vs India toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction approach.

Toss prediction page launched 18 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our New Zealand vs India match preview.