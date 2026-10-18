Toss predictions
ENGCH v WICH Bowl first 67% 18/10 21:00 IST OMN v NEP Bat first 60% 19/10 11:00 IST AUS-W v NZ-W Bowl first 63% 20/10 13:45 IST NZ v IND Bowl first 68% 22/10 12:30 IST

New Zealand vs India Toss Prediction (NZ vs IND)

Our toss call

Bowl first 68%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 68%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Thursday, 22 October 2026 · 12:30 IST · Hagley Oval, Christchurch · T20I

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 68% Bat first 32%
  • Captains bowl first here. 12 of 17 toss winners have fielded at Hagley Oval since 2019 (71%).(points to bowling first)
  • Both sides like to bowl first. New Zealand have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won; India have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won.(points to bowling first)
  • Evening start. Dew can reach the second innings (20:00 local).(points to bowling first)
  • Chasing wins here. 10 of 16 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (62.5%).(points to bowling first)
  • Our call: bowl first — 68%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

Toss context: India are 66% whichever side bats first, and we expect the toss winner to field first.

Last 10 tosses at Hagley Oval

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2026-03-25New ZealandFieldSouth AfricaNo
2026-01-31Northern DistrictsFieldNorthern DistrictsYes
2026-01-30AucklandBatCanterburyYes
2025-10-20New ZealandFieldEnglandNo
2025-10-18New ZealandFieldNo result
2025-03-16New ZealandFieldNew ZealandYes
2024-01-21PakistanBatPakistanNo
2024-01-19New ZealandFieldNew ZealandYes
2022-10-14PakistanFieldPakistanYes
2022-10-13BangladeshBatPakistanYes

Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Hagley Oval?

In 16 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 10 (62.5%).

Start: 07:00 UTC · 20:00 local time (evening match).

How we made this New Zealand vs India toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction approach.

Toss prediction page launched 18 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our New Zealand vs India match preview.

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NZ vs IND toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the NZ vs IND toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in NZ vs IND?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. It is the toss call in our New Zealand vs India match prediction.

How does the toss affect the NZ vs IND match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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