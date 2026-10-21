We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 80%.

Thursday, 22 October 2026 · 13:30 IST · Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium · ODI Tri-Series

Our call: bowl first — 80%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

Chasing wins here. 6 of 7 decided men's one-day matches went to the side batting second (85.7%).

Day-night game. Starts at 13:00 local, so the second innings is played in the evening, when dew can come.

Captains bowl first here. 7 of 7 toss winners have fielded at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium since 2023 (100%).

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How we made this Sri Lanka vs England toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the data behind our toss calls.

Toss prediction page launched 21 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Sri Lanka vs England match preview.