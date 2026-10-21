Sri Lanka vs England Toss Prediction (SL vs ENG)

Our toss call

Bowl first 80%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 80%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

Sri Lanka   3.45 DafaBetEngland ★ Our pick 1.34 DafaBet
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Thursday, 22 October 2026 · 13:30 IST · Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium · ODI Tri-Series

Why bowl first here

Bowl first 80% Bat first 20%
  • Captains bowl first here. 7 of 7 toss winners have fielded at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium since 2023 (100%).
  • Day-night game. Starts at 13:00 local, so the second innings is played in the evening, when dew can come.
  • Forecast: 28°C · humidity 34% · clear skies.
  • Chasing wins here. 6 of 7 decided men's one-day matches went to the side batting second (85.7%).
  • Our call: bowl first — 80%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to bowl first.

Last 7 tosses at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2026-05-30PakistanFieldPakistanYes
2025-11-16PakistanFieldPakistanYes
2025-11-14PakistanFieldPakistanYes
2025-11-11Sri LankaFieldPakistanNo
2025-02-24New ZealandFieldNew ZealandYes
2023-04-29PakistanFieldPakistanYes
2023-04-27PakistanFieldPakistanYes

Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium?

In 7 decided men's one-day matches here, the side batting second won 6 (85.7%).

Start: 08:00 UTC · 13:00 local time (day match).

Forecast at the start: 28°C · humidity 34% · clear skies

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-21 06:08 UTC.

How we made this Sri Lanka vs England toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the data behind our toss calls.

Toss prediction page launched 21 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Sri Lanka vs England match preview.

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SL vs ENG toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the SL vs ENG toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in SL vs ENG?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. It is the toss call in our Sri Lanka vs England match prediction.

How does the toss affect the SL vs ENG match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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