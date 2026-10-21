We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 69%.

Thursday, 22 October 2026 · 13:45 IST · North Sydney Oval, Sydney · AUS-W vs NZ-W

Our toss call for Australia Women vs New Zealand Women on 22 October 2026 is field first, at 69%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 69%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Batting first wins here. Only 30 of 68 chasing sides have won (44.1%). (points to batting first)

Rain around. A shortened game hands the chasing side a revised target (0.4 mm forecast in the first hour). (points to bowling first)

Dew is coming. Evening start (19:15 local) with 84% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings. (points to bowling first)

Both sides like to bat first. Australia Women have batted in 6 of their last 10 tosses won; New Zealand Women have batted in 7 of their last 10 tosses won. (points to batting first)

Captains bowl first here. 48 of 71 toss winners have fielded at North Sydney Oval since 2014 (68%). (points to bowling first)

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How we made this Australia Women vs New Zealand Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we score venue toss patterns.

Toss prediction page launched 21 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Australia Women vs New Zealand Women match preview.