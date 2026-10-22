Papua New Guinea vs Jersey Toss Prediction (PNG vs JER)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.
Best odds · match winner
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Why bowl first here
- Captains bowl first in men's one-day games. 66% of toss winners have fielded first across our men's one-day record, and that is the call at Gymkhana Club Ground.
- No dew. Daytime start (09:45 local): conditions hold for both innings.
- Our call: bowl first — 66%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.
From our match preview
Our toss call is field first at 66%, so expect the side that wins the toss to bowl.
Start time and conditions at Gymkhana Club Ground
Start: 06:45 UTC · 09:45 local time (day match).
How we made this Papua New Guinea vs Jersey toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how the toss call is built.
Toss prediction page launched 22 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Papua New Guinea vs Jersey match preview.
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PNG vs JER toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the PNG vs JER toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in PNG vs JER?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi. It is the toss call in our Papua New Guinea vs Jersey match prediction.
How does the toss affect the PNG vs JER match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →