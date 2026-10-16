Perth Scorchers Women are our pick at 56%.

Our AI model predicts a Perth Scorchers Women win over Hobart Hurricanes Women in the T20 Spring Challenge at Blacktown International Sportspark 1, Sydney, on Saturday 17 October 2026, starting 4:30 am IST (23:00 UTC on 16 October). Perth beat Melbourne Renegades Women on 12 October and lost to Adelaide Strikers Women a day later. Hobart beat ACT Meteors on 12 October and lost to the Strikers on 14 October.

Can Hobart Hurricanes Women's bowlers carry them again?

Hobart Hurricanes Women opened their tournament at Blacktown on 12 October 2026. ACT Meteors won the toss and chose to bowl, and the Hurricanes made 127 for 7 in their 20 overs. Kate Pelle made 61 off 55 balls in that innings against the Meteors.

The bowlers won the game. Amy Smith took 3 for 10 in four overs against ACT Meteors (12 October 2026), and Hayley Silver-holmes took 3 for 30 in three overs in that 12 October game. The Meteors were bowled out for 100 in 18.5 overs, and the Hurricanes won by 27 runs.

Adelaide Strikers Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 29 runs at Bankstown Oval on 14 October 2026. The Hurricanes won the toss and bowled, and the Strikers made 165 for 5. Heather Graham took 2 for 23 in four overs versus the Strikers in the 14 October game, and the Hurricanes replied with 136 for 8.

Perth Scorchers Women's top order brings the runs

Perth Scorchers Women beat Melbourne Renegades Women by six wickets at Blacktown on 12 October 2026. The Scorchers won the toss and chose to bowl, and the Renegades made 138 for 7. Chloe Ainsworth took 1 for 20 in four overs against the Renegades that day.

The Scorchers reached 139 for 4 in 16.1 overs. Katie Mack made 43 from 34 balls in the 12 October game, and Mikayla Hinkley made 39 from 25 balls against the Renegades (12 October 2026).

Adelaide Strikers Women beat Perth Scorchers Women by six wickets at Bankstown Oval on 13 October 2026, after the Scorchers made 182 for 8 batting first. Mikayla Hinkley made 57 off 37 balls against the Strikers that day. Katie Mack made 51 from 28 balls in that 13 October defeat by the Strikers. Ines McKeon made 51 off 33 balls versus the Strikers (13 October 2026).

The Strikers still reached 183 for 4 in 19.2 overs. Lilly Mills took 2 for 35 in four overs against them on 13 October 2026.

Key Matchups: Katie Mack against Amy Smith

Katie Mack vs Amy Smith: Katie Mack made 51 off 28 balls against the Strikers on 13 October 2026, and Amy Smith took 3 for 10 in four overs against the Meteors on 12 October 2026. The overs Amy Smith bowls to Katie Mack are the duel to watch.

Mikayla Hinkley vs Hayley Silver-holmes: Mikayla Hinkley made 57 from 37 balls in the 13 October game against the Strikers. Hayley Silver-holmes took 3 for 30 in three overs against the Meteors (12 October 2026).

Kate Pelle vs Lilly Mills: Kate Pelle made 61 from 55 balls in the 12 October game against the Meteors. Lilly Mills took 2 for 35 in four overs in the 13 October game against the Strikers.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Hobart Hurricanes Women and Perth Scorchers Women met in the first semi-final of the 2025-26 T20 Spring Challenge at Cricket Central, Sydney, on 29 October 2025, and the match was abandoned without a ball bowled.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Blacktown International Sportspark 1, Sydney. The game starts at 4:30 am IST on 17 October 2026 (23:00 UTC on 16 October). This tournament at Blacktown: Hobart Hurricanes Women beat ACT Meteors by 27 runs at Blacktown on 12 October 2026. Perth Scorchers Women beat the Renegades by six wickets at Blacktown later that day.

Hobart Hurricanes Women beat ACT Meteors by 27 runs at Blacktown on 12 October 2026. Perth Scorchers Women beat the Renegades by six wickets at Blacktown later that day. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Perth Scorchers Women chose to bowl after winning the toss against Melbourne Renegades Women on 12 October 2026, and Hobart Hurricanes Women made the same choice against Adelaide Strikers Women on 14 October 2026. We put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 72%. The Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women toss page records our call before the toss and updates with the result.

Match Analysis: where this game will be won and lost

Perth Scorchers Women bring the stronger recent batting, with 182 for 8 against the Strikers on 13 October 2026. Hobart Hurricanes Women made 127 for 7 against the Meteors (12 October 2026) and 136 for 8 against the Strikers (14 October 2026).

Hobart's bowling is their route to a win. Amy Smith and Hayley Silver-holmes took three wickets each when ACT Meteors were bowled out for 100 at Blacktown.

The Strikers made 183 for 4 in 19.2 overs against the Scorchers' attack at Bankstown Oval. The Scorchers reached 139 for 4 in 16.1 overs batting second against the Renegades, and we expect the toss winner to field first.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women favoured at Blacktown

Our AI model gives Perth Scorchers Women a 56% chance of winning, with Hobart Hurricanes Women at 44.5%. Mikayla Hinkley, Katie Mack and Ines McKeon each passed 50 against the Strikers on 13 October 2026, and that batting is the difference between the sides.

The market makes the Scorchers slightly stronger favourites than we do. The toss is the sharper angle: we expect the toss winner to field first.