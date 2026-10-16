Sydney Thunder Women are our pick at 60%.

Our AI model predicts a Sydney Thunder Women win over Melbourne Renegades Women in the T20 Spring Challenge at Blacktown International Sports Park 2, Sydney, on Saturday 17 October 2026, starting 4:30 am IST (23:00 UTC on 16 October). The Thunder beat Melbourne Stars Women by seven wickets on 12 October, and their game against Brisbane Heat Women on 13 October was abandoned because of rain. The Renegades lost to Perth Scorchers Women on 12 October and beat the Stars by one run on 14 October.

Can Sydney Thunder Women's bowlers do it again?

Sydney Thunder Women opened their tournament against Melbourne Stars Women on 12 October 2026. The Stars won the toss and chose to bat, and the Thunder bowled them out for 78 in 15 overs.

Jemma Barsby took 5 for 10 in three overs against the Stars (12 October 2026). Samantha Bates took 3 for 14 in three overs in the same 12 October game.

The chase took 9.4 overs. Tahlia Wilson made 31 off 16 balls in that chase (12 October 2026), and Anika Learoyd made 28 off 23 balls in that game. The Thunder reached 79 for 3 and won by seven wickets.

Sydney Thunder Women's second game, against Brisbane Heat Women on 13 October 2026, was abandoned because of rain after the toss. Brisbane Heat Women had won the toss and chosen to field.

Courtney Webb leads Melbourne Renegades Women's batting

Perth Scorchers Women beat Melbourne Renegades Women by six wickets on 12 October 2026. The Scorchers won the toss and chose to field, and the Renegades made 138 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Nicole Faltum made 44 off 47 balls against the Scorchers (12 October 2026), and Tess Flintoff made 39 off 23 balls in that 12 October game. Perth Scorchers Women reached 139 for 4 in 16.1 overs.

Melbourne Renegades Women beat Melbourne Stars Women by one run on 14 October 2026. The Stars won the toss and chose to field, and the Renegades made 180 for 4.

Courtney Webb made 82 off 53 balls against the Stars on 14 October 2026, with 14 fours. Sophie Reid made 44 off 34 balls versus the Stars on 14 October 2026.

The Stars replied with 179 for 6. Tess Flintoff took 4 for 32 in four overs in the 14 October game, and the Renegades held on to win by one run.

Key Matchups: Courtney Webb against Jemma Barsby

Courtney Webb vs Jemma Barsby: Courtney Webb made 82 off 53 balls versus the Stars (14 October 2026). Jemma Barsby took 5 for 10 in three overs against the Stars on 12 October 2026. Whoever wins this duel shapes the game.

Tahlia Wilson vs Tess Flintoff: Tahlia Wilson made 31 off 16 balls in the Thunder's 12 October win over the Stars. Tess Flintoff took 4 for 32 in four overs against the Stars (14 October 2026).

Sophie Reid vs Samantha Bates: Sophie Reid made 44 off 34 balls in the Renegades' 14 October win over the Stars. Samantha Bates took 3 for 14 in three overs against the Stars (12 October 2026).

🤝 Head-to-Head Record This is the first meeting of Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Renegades Women in the 2026 T20 Spring Challenge. Before it, the Thunder beat Melbourne Stars Women and saw their game against Brisbane Heat Women abandoned, while the Renegades lost to Perth Scorchers Women and beat the Stars.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Blacktown International Sports Park 2, Sydney. The game starts at 4:30 am IST on 17 October 2026 (23:00 UTC on 16 October). Conditions: Sydney Thunder Women's game against Brisbane Heat Women on 13 October 2026 was abandoned because of rain after the toss.

Sydney Thunder Women's game against Brisbane Heat Women on 13 October 2026 was abandoned because of rain after the toss. Toss: Toss call: Field first — toss winners chose to field at three of the four tosses in these two sides' games this tournament: Perth Scorchers Women against the Renegades (12 October), Brisbane Heat Women against the Thunder (13 October) and the Stars against the Renegades (14 October). The Stars chose to bat against the Thunder (12 October). We put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 85%. Our toss page logs the pre-toss pick for Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, timestamped and publicly tracked.

Match Analysis: where this game will be won and lost

Sydney Thunder Women's attack bowled the Stars out for 78 (12 October 2026), and the Thunder needed only 9.4 overs to knock the runs off. Melbourne Renegades Women's batting is the test of that attack: the Renegades made 180 for 4 against the same Stars side on 14 October 2026.

Perth Scorchers Women ran down the Renegades' 138 for 7 in 16.1 overs (12 October 2026). Against the Stars (14 October 2026), Tess Flintoff's 4 for 32 helped the Renegades defend 180 by one run.

We expect the toss winner to field first, and Sydney Thunder Women stay favourites whichever side bats first.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Prediction: Sydney Thunder Women favoured at Blacktown

Our AI model gives Sydney Thunder Women a 60% chance of winning, with Melbourne Renegades Women at 40.5%. Jemma Barsby took 5 for 10 against the Stars on 12 October 2026, and the Thunder bowling is the difference between the sides.

The market and our model are almost level on this game. The toss is the sharper angle: we expect the toss winner to field first.