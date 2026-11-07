We back USA Women, at 56.1%.

USA Women beat Namibia Women by four wickets in Kathmandu (20 January 2026). They also won at Lochlands, Arbroath, by six wickets (7 September 2019).

Both sides lost at Entebbe Cricket Oval on 6 November 2026. Uganda Women beat Namibia Women by four wickets, and Rwanda Women beat USA Women by 14 runs.

This third match of the Women's Victoria T20 Series starts at 12:00 pm IST (7 November 2026). The top two of the four teams reach the final, so neither side wants a second defeat.

Which team is stronger, Namibia Women or USA Women?

USA Women, narrowly, and the market agrees. They made 162 for 4 against Vanuatu Women in Kigali (27 April 2026) and won by 72 runs.

Isani Vaghela made 54 off 41 balls for USA Women in that game. Chetna Pagydyala also made 54, off 48 balls, for USA Women in the same innings.

Three days later Italy Women made 99 for 8 in Kigali (30 April 2026). USA Women replied with 101 for 1 in 16.1 overs and won by nine wickets.

Rwanda Women have been the problem, winning by one run in Kigali (21 April 2026) and by 14 runs in Entebbe (6 November 2026).

USA Women were all out for 86 in 19.2 overs in that second game. It was their first match since a no result in Kigali (1 May 2026).

Namibia Women arrived with recent wins over Uganda Women and Hong Kong Women. They made 148 for 4 in 18.5 overs against Uganda Women in Windhoek (27 July 2026) and won by six wickets.

A day later Namibia Women beat Hong Kong Women by eight wickets in Windhoek (28 July 2026). Sune Wittmann made 59 not out off 38 balls for Namibia Women in that game.

Uganda Women then beat them by 17 runs in the final in Windhoek (30 July 2026). Namibia Women's 73 for 9 in Entebbe (6 November 2026) was their first innings since that final.

Key matchups: Ella Claridge against Wilka Mwatile, Sune Wittmann against Isani Vaghela

Ella Claridge against Wilka Mwatile. Ella Claridge made 70 off 51 balls for USA Women against Namibia Women in Kathmandu (20 January 2026).

Wilka Mwatile took 1 for 21 in four overs for Namibia Women in that game, and the wicket was Ella Claridge, lbw. Namibia Women need it much earlier this time.

Sune Wittmann against Isani Vaghela. Isani Vaghela took 2 for 15 in three overs for USA Women against Namibia Women (20 January 2026).

Sune Wittmann made 8 off 13 balls for Namibia Women in that game before Isani Vaghela dismissed her. Her 59 not out against Hong Kong Women (28 July 2026) shows what she gives her side when she stays in.

Namibia Women vs USA Women head to head Namibia Women 0 USA Women 2 Their two women's T20 meetings on ESPNcricinfo's record, 7 September 2019 to 20 January 2026 20 January 2026 · Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu USA Women by 4 wickets 7 September 2019 · Lochlands, Arbroath USA Women by 6 wickets USA Women won the toss and chose to bowl in both meetings, then won both games.

Namibia Women vs USA Women pitch report: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe A bowling pitch so far, with totals of 73, 74, 100 and 86 on 6 November 2026. Women's T20 internationals at the ground, 16 March 2025 and 6 November 2026 6 November 2026, first game Namibia Women 73 for 9 in 20 overs · Uganda Women 74 for 6 in 19.3 overs, Uganda Women by 4 wickets. 6 November 2026, second game Rwanda Women 100 for 8 in 20 overs · USA Women all out for 86 in 19.2 overs, Rwanda Women by 14 runs. 16 March 2025, series final Namibia Women 71 for 9 in 20 overs · Uganda Women 72 for 2 in 15 overs, Uganda Women by 8 wickets. Weather Overcast at the start, about 23°C, with a 31% to 39% chance of rain and light drizzle forecast. Forecast read 7 November, 09:00 IST. On 6 November 2026 Uganda Women chose to bowl and Rwanda Women chose to bat, and both toss winners won.

Entebbe Cricket Oval Women's T20 · full-length games

Reduced-overs games excluded 96 Median first inningsruns 79–112 runs Middle half of first-innings scores Chasing sides won 13 of 23

Namibia Women vs USA Women prediction: we back USA Women at 56%

We back USA Women, 56.1%, with the market at 55.4%.

The head-to-head record leans their way. USA Women made 145 for 6 in 19.2 overs to beat Namibia Women (20 January 2026), with Ella Claridge's 70 the top score of that innings.

Batting in Entebbe is the worry for Namibia Women. They were all out for 45 against Uganda Women at Entebbe Cricket Oval (14 March 2025).

Two days later Uganda Women held them to 71 for 9 at the same ground (16 March 2025).

Namibia Women have won at this ground, though. They beat Nepal Women by 23 runs at Entebbe Cricket Oval (12 March 2025), and Hong Kong Women by seven wickets at that ground (13 March 2025).

USA Women's batting has its own question after they were all out for 86 against Rwanda Women (6 November 2026), which keeps this match close.

Melbet had USA Women at 1.71 at 09:04 IST (7 November), under our fair 1.78, so the match-winner market has this about right and the toss call is the sharper angle.

What decides Namibia Women vs USA Women

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 52%, as USA Women did in Kathmandu (20 January 2026).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 52%, as USA Women did in Kathmandu (20 January 2026). The weather. The forecast for Entebbe is overcast at the 12:00 pm IST start, with a 31% to 39% chance of rain around the first ball.

The forecast for Entebbe is overcast at the 12:00 pm IST start, with a 31% to 39% chance of rain around the first ball. A total near 100. Rwanda Women's 100 for 8 was enough against USA Women in Entebbe (6 November 2026).

Rwanda Women's 100 for 8 was enough against USA Women in Entebbe (6 November 2026). The new ball. Eveleen Kejarukua took 2 for 25 in four overs for Namibia Women against USA Women (20 January 2026), and early wickets are their way in.